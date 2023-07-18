AMP Welcomes Blush Med Spa of Connecticut, Demonstrating Continued Growth in Aesthetic Practice Support

News provided by

Advanced Medaesthetic Partners

18 Jul, 2023, 12:03 ET

DALLAS, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMP, Advanced Medaesthetic Partners, a leader in aesthetic and dermatology practice support, proudly announces its new alliance with Blush Med Spa, the respected medical aesthetics practice with a strong presence across the greater Hartford, Conn. area. This move marks an exciting milestone for AMP, representing expansion into its fourteenth state.

"Blush Med Spa's exceptional growth and community reputation since its inception in 2019 reflects its dedication to its clients and employees," remarked Nicole Chiaramonte, CEO of AMP. "It is an honor to collaborate with Camille Karalekas and her talented team. Together, we are poised to achieve remarkable strides in the aesthetics industry."

This landmark transaction underscores AMP's unwavering commitment to aligning with premier aesthetic and dermatology practices across the United States. This strategic partnership exemplifies AMP's dedication to fostering growth and innovation in the aesthetics industry, while also bolstering the company's already robust footprint.

"Finding the right partner is not an easy process, but in AMP I found a partnership that all my staff can benefit from," said Camille Karalekas, Founder of Blush. "With AMP I know my staff get access to the best educators in the field, better benefits, and opportunities. I cannot wait to see where we take Blush next."

"We are honored to have represented Blush Med Spa in its partnership with AMP," said Tedd Van Gorden, Senior VP of Mergers and Acquisitions at Skytale Group, which brokered the transaction. "In working with AMP throughout this process, we felt confident their best-in-class personnel will serve as an amazing partner to continue to grow Blush's award-winning brand and team."

With each new collaboration, AMP continues to strengthen its role as a trusted partner for aesthetic and dermatology practices seeking comprehensive support, including management, marketing, clinical training, and information technology. By focusing on creating synergies with top-tier practices like Blush Med Spa, AMP leverages its combined expertise and resources to further its mission: to redefine success in the aesthetics industry and deliver exceptional service to a growing base of clientele.

ABOUT AMP

AMP, comprised of some of the most successful business and clinical leaders in the medical aesthetics industry, provides support in managerial, administrative, marketing, clinical training, information technology, and numerous other elements to allow practices to focus on what they do best – serving their clients. Learn more at www.weramp.com.

ABOUT LEON CAPITAL GROUP

Leon Capital Group is a holding company that operates assets in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, and technology industries. Leon is not a private equity fund; it operates as a family holding company overseeing $10 billion of private capital. It takes the lead in conceiving, developing, owning, and operating businesses. Leon started as a modest privately-owned real estate development company in Texas, and has since evolved into a diverse holding company, capable of operating successfully across multiple geographies and industries. Learn more about Leon Capital Group at www.LeonCapitalGroup.com.

SOURCE Advanced Medaesthetic Partners

