Ampace and DG Matrix Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver First UL-Certified Grid-Active BESS Integrated with Multi-Port Solid-State Transformer Architecture for AI Data Centers

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampace, a global leader in advanced lithium-ion energy storage, today announced a strategic collaboration with DG Matrix to deliver the industry's first UL-certified, grid-active Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) integrated with a multi-port solid-state transformer (SST) platform. This milestone marks a major advancement in enabling safe, efficient, and AI-ready power infrastructure for next-generation data centers, and is aligned with key industry guidelines including NVIDIA's 800 VDC AI Factory and Open Compute Project's Mount Diablo.

Ampace selected DG Matrix after a comprehensive evaluation of competing solutions, ultimately choosing the company for its commercially demonstrated multi-port SST technology, rapid dynamic power response, and unmatched flexibility in supporting both AC and DC architectures. DG Matrix's Power Router and SideCar platforms enable seamless integration of Ampace's high-energy storage systems directly into AI-native power pathways, providing real-time load smoothing, UPS-grade protection, and grid-support capabilities.

The collaboration comes at a pivotal time as highlighted in Axios and Power Electronics News, which have both underscored the accelerating shift toward grid-active, electronics-based power systems capable of supporting AI's extreme and highly dynamic electrical demands. Ampace and DG Matrix together are enabling these systems to move from concept to commercial deployment.

AI factories continue to push power density toward megawatt-class racks and introduce rapid, synchronized load swings that place unprecedented stress on traditional infrastructure. NVIDIA's recent 800-VDC architecture blog post emphasizes the industrywide movement toward simplified DC distribution, embedded energy storage, and new power electronics platforms built for fast transient response — principles directly reflected in the joint Ampace–DG Matrix system.

This partnership allows Ampace's high-energy battery technology to operate as both a UPS and a dynamic power buffer within DG Matrix's SST-based architecture. The integrated solution provides finely controlled ramp rates, real-time power shaping, and grid-interactive behavior, enabling data centers to improve power quality, reduce infrastructure costs, and accelerate interconnection timelines.

Brad Li, President of Ampace, ESS, said: "AI is fundamentally reshaping how power infrastructure must be designed and operated. As AI workloads drive higher power density and more dynamic load profiles, the industry requires a new class of battery-enabled infrastructure. The future is not passive backup—it is grid-active, DC-native, and software-defined.

We chose DG Matrix because their multi-port solid-state transformer platform is the most advanced and commercially proven architecture available today. Together, we are defining a new class of UL-certified, grid-active BESS that is purpose-built to meet the real-world demands of AI data centers."

Haroon Inam, CEO of DG Matrix, said: "Ampace brings world-class energy storage performance and manufacturing scale. By pairing their battery platform with our SST architecture, we are enabling operators to transition to grid-active, DC-native power systems capable of supporting the next generation of AI factories."

The companies will jointly validate, certify, and deploy integrated systems for hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise AI data centers, providing customers with faster deployment timelines, enhanced resilience, and greater operational flexibility.

About Ampace

Ampace is a global leader in advanced lithium-ion battery technology, delivering high-energy, high-reliability solutions for data centers, mobility, commercial and industrial systems, residential energy storage and renewable system integration. Ampace provides energy systems designed for safety, performance, and scalable manufacturing across global markets.

About DG Matrix

DG Matrix develops advanced multi-port solid-state transformer platforms that enable flexible, efficient, and resilient energy delivery for AI data centers and microgrids. Its Power Router and Power SideCar LV SST systems and Power Bridge MV SST systems provide integrated AC/DC conversion, dynamic power response, and grid-interactive capabilities designed for AI-native electrical architectures.

