Ampace Has Sparkled at the World Smart Energy Week in Japan, Spearheading a New Era in Green Energy

TOKYO, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Smart Energy Week has been in full swing in Tokyo from February 28 to March 1. Ampace, as a global leader in medium-sized lithium battery solutions, has been invited to participate in this grand event, and unveiled energy solutions in three areas: energy storage systems, power batteries, and micro-vehicles.

In response to Japanese government support for photovoltaic projects, Ampace has introduced energy storage system solutions prioritizing high safety, long lifespan, and resistance to low temperatures.

Ampace at World Smart Energy Week

Ampace's high-safety LFP energy storage batteries have set an industry benchmark with an exceptional cell failure rate at the PPB level. Unlike ternary lithium batteries, LFP hasn't released oxygen in case of a building collapse, averting system combustion, and has received broad certifications for residential energy storage system applications in Europe and America.

Beyond battery cells, Ampace has introduced the Reno series for commercial and industrial outdoor battery cabinets, focusing on anti-shock structures. The Reno series has complied with stringent seismic intensity standards, successfully passing tests and deployment in high seismic regions like California, USA, and South America.

For emergencies, Ampace has introduced the Andes 600 Pro and Andes 2000 Pro series portable power station designed for low-temperature applications down to -20℃, crucial for residential emergency storage.

In terms of long lifespan performance, Ampace was the first to launch 8,000 cycles @ SOH80% energy storage battery cells and 15-year warranty service in Japan. Last year, the Kunlun series, featuring 15000 cycles ultra-long cell, has marked a breakthrough, extending energy storage battery lifespan beyond 20 years. To address extremely low temperatures, Ampace has innovated charging and discharging technology that operates from -20℃ to 60℃.

As a joint venture between CATL and ATL, Ampace's energy storage system business covers residential, industrial and commercial storage, UPS, and portable power supply. The global market share for residential storage has surpassed 30%. In addition to green energy, Ampace has showcased lithium-ion battery products in green power fields such as drones, vacuum cleaners, power tools and micro-vehicles. As of now, Ampace has stood at the forefront with the highest market share in the e-motorcycle lithium battery sector and has secured the top position in global drone battery shipments.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2352167/Ampace_World_Smart_Energy_Week.jpg