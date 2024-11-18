Ampace Unveils Unbeatable Black Friday Discounts on Portable Power Stations

Empower your loved ones with the gift of reliable power from Ampace for all their adventures!

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampace, a leading provider of advanced lithium-ion battery solutions, is excited to announce significant Black Friday discounts on its flagship Andes portable power stations. From November 29 to December 2, customers can enjoy unbeatable discounts on three of Ampace's best-selling portable power stations as well as bundles, making this a perfect opportunity for holiday shopping. From Nov.21-28, Amazon Prime members can access the early bird discount.

Ampace Black Friday Deals

Featuring rapid 55-minute charging, an exceptional lifespan of up to 6,000 cycles, and advanced safety features, these power stations are expertly designed to elevate your energy experience.

Key Black Friday Offers Include:

Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station

Retail Price: $1,399

Black Friday Price: $799 (Save $600 )

Available Nov 29 – Dec 2 on Amazon and the Ampace website (Amazon Prime members can access the early bird discount from Nov 21-28 ).

With a capacity of 1,462 Wh and 13 versatile ports, the Andes 1500 features the fastest charging speed and longest lifespan in its class, reaching a full charge in just 55 minutes thanks to A-Boost technology—half the time of competing models. Boasting a robust 2,400W AC output and 3,600W surge power, it effortlessly powers most home appliances and provide stable power output even in extreme temperatures as low as -20°C/-4°F. The Andes 1500 achieves an impressive lifespan of up to 6,000 cycles, which is double that of its competitors. Additionally, it was honored with the 2024 Pro Tool Innovation Award in the battery-powered generator category.

Ampace Andes 600 Pro Power Station

Retail Price: $449

Black Friday Price: $339 (Save $110 )

Available Nov 29 – Dec 2 on Amazon and the Ampace website (Amazon Prime members can access the early bird discount from Nov 21-28 ).

Powered by EV-grade battery cell technology, this lightweight (16.8 lbs) and quiet power station offers a capacity of 584 Wh and can achieve a 80% charge in just 1 hour using A-Boost Technology. With nine output ports, including AC, DC, and USB-C, it supports a wide range of devices, delivering 600W of AC output and 1,800W of surge power.

Ampace Andes 300 Power Station

Retail Price: $249.99

Black Friday Price: $159.99 (Save $90 )

Available Nov 29 – Dec 2 on Amazon (Amazon Prime members can access the early bird discount from Nov 21-28 ).

Weighing only 8.2 pounds, the Andes 300 is a portable power solution with a 266Wh capacity and 300W AC output. It offers versatile charging options, including AC, car, solar, and 100W USB-C, ensuring you have power wherever you go.

Ampace Andes Portable Power Station + Solar Panels

This Black Friday, purchasing Ampace solar panels allows you to save even more while contributing to a greener planet. The Ampace Andes portable power station is compatible with 100W and 200W solar panels, giving you the flexibility to choose according to your needs.

From November 29 to December 2, visit the Ampace website or Amazon to buy the Andes 1500 power station along with three 200W solar panels, and enjoy discounts of up to $1,048. Users can also receive discounts tailored to their needs based on the various options available. This is a fantastic opportunity to enhance your outdoor adventures while supporting sustainability.

Whether for outdoor use, home backup, or job site applications, Ampace's solutions provide reliable power support. Don't miss out on this chance to combine energy efficiency with great savings! Join us this Black Friday to take advantage of these incredible offers and ensure you're equipped for any adventure or emergency.

About Ampace

At Ampace Technology, we believe that the future of energy is not just about power—it's about empowering lives. As a globally acclaimed innovator in new energy technologies, we are dedicated to delivering green energy solutions that enhance your everyday experiences and help forge a better world for all.

With over 20 years of cutting-edge cell technology inherited from our esteemed parent companies, ATL and CATL, we stand at the forefront of the lithium-ion battery industry. Our extensive partnerships with industry leaders allow us to create products that embody safety, reliability, and unmatched performance. Whether it's energy storage, e-mobility, power tools, or drones, our innovations serve over 35 million customers across 29 countries, delivering peace of mind and exceptional user experiences.

In 2023, we proudly became the global leader in lithium-ion shipments for e-motorcycles and drone batteries, while also capturing the largest market share in residential energy storage systems. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and quality.

Now, we are expanding our advanced battery and energy storage expertise with the introduction of the Andes Portable Power Stations. Designed for reliability and convenience, these power stations provide robust power solutions for outdoor adventures, home backup, and jobsite applications, featuring rapid charging, extended lifecycles, superior safety, and effortless portability. Ampace Andes unlock your true potential, no matter where life takes you.

Please visit ampacepower.com or follow us @ampacepower.

