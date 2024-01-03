AMPAM Parks Mechanical Appoints Chris Kennedy as Chief Executive Officer

CARSON, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMPAM Parks Mechanical, Inc. ("AMPAM"), a full-service provider of design-build plumbing solutions serving the multifamily end market, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Kennedy as Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Kevin Dow, who has retired after a distinguished 40-year career in the construction solutions industry.

Chris Kennedy, in his prior role as Executive Vice President, has served as an integral part of the AMPAM team, overseeing sales, estimating, and business development initiatives, while supporting Kevin Dow with a wide range of day-to-day operations. Mr. Kennedy brings more than 20 years of construction industry experience to the business.

Buddy Parks, Founder and Chairman said, "Since joining AMPAM, Chris has proven himself as an exemplary leader. I look forward to collaborating closely with him as we bring our shared vision for AMPAM to life under his leadership as CEO."

Chris Kennedy shared, "I feel privileged to carry forward the legacy that Buddy and John Parks have crafted over the past 30 years and I'm excited to continue to work alongside both as we embark on this next chapter. I'm grateful for Kevin's contributions and his role in fortifying the company's foundation, and I am confident that our unwavering customer-centric approach will propel us toward further growth and expansion."

Mr. Parks added, "Kevin steered AMPAM through five years of remarkable growth. His wealth of experience brought a general contractor's perspective to how we approach our work and enhanced our service offerings for our customers. We greatly appreciate his outstanding contributions and partnership and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement."

About AMPAM Parks Mechanical

Based in Carson, CA, AMPAM is a leading plumbing provider focused on large multifamily residential projects. AMPAM's best-in-class operations are driven by high-quality service with a unique focus on data and analytics. AMPAM's proprietary design-build and pre-fabrication capabilities enable AMPAM to optimally handle large-scale projects and maximize operational efficiencies providing significant cost-savings to customers. For more information, visit www.ampam.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $3.5 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com .

