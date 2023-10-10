Amped Fitness Arrives in Casselberry, FL!

News provided by

Amped Fitness

10 Oct, 2023, 15:14 ET

CASSELBERRY, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amped Fitness® corporate team is thrilled to announce the expansion of their already-established empire with the addition of a brand new facility in Casselberry, Florida. They are bringing their Amped energy and state-of-the-art equipment to 1271 Semoran Blvd in early 2024.

This exciting addition to the Amped Fitness® stronghold spans over a spacious 24,000 square feet. With the signature Amped touch, they're going all-in to make this place the ultimate fitness destination in the Orlando area, including their exclusive Babe Cave and Functional Freedom Zone!

The Amped Fitness® team is already hard at work, ensuring that every corner of this newly acquired space is up to Amped standards. Their commitment to providing top-tier experiences, unmatched energy, and the latest & greatest in equipment remains unwavering. Expect nothing but the best because, at Amped Fitness®, they go above and beyond for anyone who walks through the door.

Amped Fitness® prides itself on delivering exceptional customer service while exuding high-energy and upholding an encouraging culture. The fitness center's top priority since the beginning has been to ensure every member feels supported and motivated throughout their fitness journey and that mantra will be replicated in the newest Casselberry Amped Fitness®!

Want to stay in the loop as they Amp-ify this new Casselberry, FL location?

Follow the progress and get exclusive sneak peeks on the Instagram page at instagram.com/ampedfitnesscasselberry

See the perks: ampedfitness.com/blog/must-try-amenities \ Own an Amped: ampedfitness.com/franchise-opportunity \ Contact: franchise@ampedfitness.com

SOURCE Amped Fitness

Also from this source

AMPED FITNESS® WELCOMES THEIR FIRST FRANCHISE PARTNERS

Amped Fitness® continues its expansion with the introduction of their very first Franchise Partners, Matt and Kyana Carrico from Indiana. This duo is ...

Amped Fitness Continues it's East Coast Takeover: NEW LOCATION COMING SOON in Pompano Beach, FL

Amped Fitness, an industry-leading fitness center known for its unique business model and eye-catching facility design, is thrilled to announce its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Corporate Expansion

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.