Amped Fitness® Expands in Arizona with New Mesa Location Coming Soon

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amped Fitness®, a rapidly expanding high-value, low-price (HVLP) fitness brand, announced it is coming soon to Mesa, Arizona, marking the company's second location in the state following the upcoming opening of Amped Fitness Glendale later this month.

The new Mesa club will be located at 445 N Stapley Dr, Mesa, AZ 85203 and span an impressive 54,000 square feet —making it Amped Fitness' largest location to date —bringing the brand's high-energy, immersive training environment to one of the Valley's fastest-growing fitness communities.

Designed to go far beyond the traditional gym model, Amped Fitness Mesa will introduce members to cutting-edge amenities and exclusive concepts that redefine what a fitness experience can be.

Members can expect a fully immersive, high-energy training environment designed to support strength, performance, recovery, and mental health, including:

The World is Yours Zone ™ – LED-charged energy, bold design, and nonstop motivation

– LED-charged energy, bold design, and nonstop motivation The Babe Cave ® – A women-only training space where strength and confidence take center stage

– A women-only training space where strength and confidence take center stage The Gauntlet Tactical Zone – Built for power, speed, and functional performance

– Built for power, speed, and functional performance Aura Pilates – Reformer-based Pilates focused on strength, mobility, and core control within a high-value, low-price environment

– Reformer-based Pilates focused on strength, mobility, and core control within a high-value, low-price environment Lunar Escape Room ™ – An immersive mental recovery space designed to promote clarity, stress relief, and reset

– An immersive mental recovery space designed to promote clarity, stress relief, and reset The Recovery Zone – Cold plunges, infrared saunas, massage chairs, and recovery tools

– Cold plunges, infrared saunas, massage chairs, and recovery tools Evolt 360 Body Scanning – Track progress with precision, not guesswork

– Track progress with precision, not guesswork Elite Strength & Cardio Equipment – Including BootyBuilder ® and next-generation machines

– Including BootyBuilder and next-generation machines Certified Personal Training – Results-driven coaching for all fitness levels

– Results-driven coaching for all fitness levels Men's & Women's Saunas – Detox, reset, repeat

– Detox, reset, repeat Kids Club – Fitness for parents, fun for kids (available for an additional $15/month per child)

The Mesa announcement follows closely behind the brand's highly anticipated Glendale opening, scheduled for later this month, signaling Amped Fitness' strong momentum and long-term commitment to Arizona.

"With our expansion into Mesa, we're continuing to build momentum in Arizona by bringing communities a gym experience that simply doesn't exist elsewhere," said Travis LaBazzo, CEO of Amped Fitness®. "From Reformer Pilates to mental recovery spaces like Lunar Escape, we're setting a new standard for what high-value fitness can look like."

Ahead of opening, Amped Fitness Mesa is now accepting reservations for its upcoming 1-Day Only Power Sale, where future members will have the opportunity to secure exclusive Founder's Rates before doors officially open. Availability is limited, and demand is expected to be high.

Additional details, including the official opening date and Power Sale launch, will be announced soon.

Media Contact: For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Amped Fitness® is a rapidly expanding fitness brand built for those who train loud, live bold, and refuse to settle for average. With cutting-edge amenities, immersive training environments, and a no-BS approach to fitness, Amped Fitness has redefined the gym experience across multiple states. From the iconic Babe Cave® and Gauntlet Tactical Zone to recovery-focused innovations like Aura Pilates and Lunar Escape Room™, every Amped location is designed to push limits, build community, and deliver serious results.

To learn more, visit www.ampedfitness.com.

