Amped Fitness® Signature: A New Luxury Gym Lands in West Palm Beach, Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amped Fitness® Signature, a luxury spin on the already booming fitness center based out of St. Petersburg, FL, proudly announces the grand opening of its exclusive new location in sunny West Palm Beach, Florida. Sitting on one of the most prime pieces of real estate in the area, this 35k+ square feet fitness center goes beyond the ordinary, offering a sophisticated blend of cutting-edge equipment and luxury amenities, and you can see it yourself this 2024.

Designed for the most serious of fitness enthusiasts with an eye for premium amenities and custom facility design, Amped Fitness® Signature redefines the gym experience at this all-new state-of-the-art facility sitting at 2771 S Dixie Hwy.

Check out some of the key standout features of the fitness center's first signature location:

All-New Signature Club Design: Immerse yourself in an environment crafted for those who appreciate the finer things. This Signature Club design sets the tone for an extraordinary experience, in fitness and beyond.

Executive Working Lounge Space: Combine work and fitness seamlessly in our executive working lounge, providing a space for productivity and relaxation. Collaborate with other members, or work on your own.

Espresso Bar: Energize your work (or your workouts) with premium espresso and coffee blends at the member-only espresso bar, ensuring a boost of caffeine–and serotonin–before or after your routine.

Salt Cave: Experience the healing benefits of a custom salt cave, providing a serene environment for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Pickleball Courts: Enjoy a game of pickleball in state-of-the-art courts, perfect for those seeking a dynamic and engaging fitness activity.

Towel Service: Indulge in the convenience of towel service, ensuring a refreshing experience throughout your workout.

Luxury Soaps + Shampoos: Elevate your post-workout routine with premium luxury soaps and shampoos, ready at your disposal in custom designed showers and locker rooms, enhancing your overall wellness experience.

Immersive Class and Spin Rooms: Immerse yourself in invigorating fitness classes and spin sessions, led by hand-selected instructors in this cutting-edge facility.

Full-Service Spa: Pamper yourself in a full-service spa, offering a range of wellness treatments to soothe the body and mind.

Cold/Hot Plunges: Revitalize your senses with ice baths and warm plunge pools, providing a refreshing contrast for a truly invigorating experience.

Gender-Specific Saunas: Unwind in gender-specific saunas, meticulously designed for maximum relaxation and rejuvenation.

Best-in-Class Cardio and Strength Equipment: Amped Fitness® Signature boasts the latest Technogym and Core Health & Fitness equipment, ensuring a superior workout experience.

Childcare + More: For the convenience of members, the gym offers childcare services and a range of additional amenities to cater to every aspect of your fitness journey.

Amped Fitness® Signature offers a haven of wellness nestled in the heart of West Palm Beach, Florida. Step into a luxe environment, where every detail is meticulously curated to elevate your fitness experience to new heights. Stocked with only the best equipment in the industry and amenities to hit every need, the gym's Mediterranean-inspired design creates an atmosphere that leaves members dripping in gold, not sweat, post workout.

Amped Fitness® Signature invites fitness enthusiasts to embark on a journey of wellness, luxury, and unmatched indulgence. Elevate your fitness routine to a new level of sophistication. Experience something new, something BETTER.

Learn More: ampedfitness.com/signature-club

Explore Franchising Opportunities: ampedfitness.com/franchise-opportunity

Media Contact: [email protected]

