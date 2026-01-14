Amperon Secures Investment from Samsung Ventures to Advance Energy Forecasting Technology

HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Amperon, a leading provider of AI-powered energy forecasting and analytics solutions, today announced an investment from Samsung Venture Investment Corporation ("Samsung Ventures"), the corporate venture arm of Samsung Group. This new backing reflects continued investor confidence in Amperon's technology and vision and will support the company's global growth and next-generation product development across key energy markets.

Amperon's AI-powered forecasting solutions now serve customers across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East, reflecting rapid international growth since its 2024 expansion into Europe, with active forecasts in 27 countries globally. Through ongoing advancements in machine learning, physics-based modeling, and ensemble weather analytics, Amperon continues to elevate forecasting accuracy and reliability for energy market participants worldwide. Most recently, it launched the first weather-informed grid-demand mid-term forecast, enabling stakeholders to anticipate electricity demand up to seven months in advance and redefining seasonal planning with unprecedented visibility into future grid conditions.

"Samsung Ventures' investment is a strong validation of our mission to transform the way energy is forecasted and traded," said Sean Kelly, CEO and Co-Founder of Amperon. "Samsung's global footprint and leadership in semiconductors, data infrastructure, and AI acceleration make them a natural fit as we expand Amperon's reach into energy-intensive sectors like data centers. Their track record of scaling next-generation technologies aligns perfectly with our vision to build a more intelligent, resilient, and data-driven energy system."

Samsung Ventures plays a key role in investing in companies developing technologies across AI, advanced devices, and energy-related sectors, with a focus on long-term value creation. Through a diversified global portfolio, the firm supports emerging businesses addressing opportunities in areas such as digital transformation and sustainability.

"Amperon has demonstrated strong technical capabilities and global traction in a rapidly evolving energy landscape," said a spokesperson for Samsung Ventures. "Their ability to forecast and model real-time energy data at global scale positions them as a key enabler of smarter energy systems and climate resilience. We are pleased to invest in a company developing technologies that support a more sustainable and digitized world."

Amperon's AI models—which combine real-time weather, consumption, and market data—have consistently outperformed traditional forecast providers, and the company has established itself as a trusted partner for energy retailers, utilities, and independent power producers. This investment from Samsung Ventures follows two investments in 2025 from National Grid Partners and from Acario (the corporate venture arm of Tokyo Gas), underscoring Amperon's momentum and growing global backing. By providing precise insights, Amperon helps its customers manage resources more effectively and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving energy landscape.

About Amperon

Amperon is the leading energy forecasting company, positioned at the intersection of energy data and AI. Founded in 2018, Amperon has become a trusted partner to power and utility companies, delivering demand, renewable generation, and price forecasts. With cutting-edge predictive analytics, seamless data integrations, and premium customer support, Amperon enables customers to enhance grid reliability and optimize asset performance. Committed to grid modernization, Amperon is the forecasting company of the energy transition.

For more information about Amperon, visit www.amperon.co.

About Samsung Venture Investment Corporation

Samsung Ventures is a corporate venture capital firm committed to driving growth and creating new value through technological innovation. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has leveraged its experience and expertise to actively invest in companies developing breakthrough technologies with the potential to transform industries. Through its global networks and industry insights, Samsung Ventures partners with portfolio companies to drive sustainable growth together.

For more information about Samsung Ventures, visit https://www.samsungventure.co.kr/.

