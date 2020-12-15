Ampersand and IHS Markit Announce Availability of 500+ New Polk Audiences in Ampersand's AND Platform

This new offering is frictionless for all automakers and dealers to activate their audiences. With accessibility to Ampersand's AND Platform, auto brands can now achieve greater efficiencies and improved effectiveness through precise audience reach. This "audience first" approach goes well beyond age and gender and is an important step in that evolution for all automotive marketers.

"Polk Automotive Solutions combine decades of auto transaction data, vast consumer insights and cutting-edge AI to predict future auto buying behavior," said Marty Shelata, Ampersand's SVP of Automotive Partnerships. "Through our expanded partnership, Ampersand can connect auto brands and dealers to new vehicle buyers with precision and ease, delivering cross-tier advanced TV campaigns – at local, regional and national levels."

"Automotive marketers are recognizing the opportunity that Ampersand's AND platform delivers in simplifying audience-based TV buying," said Joe Kyriakoza, Vice President and General Manager, Polk Automotive Solutions, IHS Markit. "Making our Polk Audiences available on the platform helps auto marketers leverage the most qualified consumers for their advanced TV campaigns with ease."

Polk Automotive Solutions offers the most robust automotive data assets available, built on the industry's most comprehensive vehicle databases across the United States IHS Markit's best-in-class market reporting, audience, and measurement capabilities span 30 years of ownership history and 125MM marketable households –multi-sourced to guarantee accuracy.

The AND Platform is the first advanced TV platform to centralize every step of the campaign planning and buying process within a simple interface for both local and national TV buying. Fueled by anonymized and aggregated viewership insights from nearly 40 million households, with activation on 85 million households, the platform provides the largest scale in TV for executing multi-screen, audience-based buys.

About Ampersand

Ampersand is a data-driven TV advertising sales and technology company with the mission of enabling advertisers to reach their audiences across the full range of TV and digital environments. With a commitment to constant innovation and growth, Ampersand reaches 85 million households leveraging unique data insights to connect brands with audiences to drive desired outcomes. Ampersand is owned by three of the largest cable operators in the US: Comcast Corporation, Charter Communications, Inc. and Cox Communications. For more information, please visit Ampersand at www.ampersand.tv

SOURCE Ampersand

