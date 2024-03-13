Ampersand Capital Partners Acquires Specac, Ltd.

ORPINGTON, England, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampersand Capital Partners ("Ampersand"), a private equity firm specializing in growth equity investments in the life sciences and healthcare sectors, announced today the acquisition of Specac Limited ("Specac"), an industry leader in the design and manufacture of spectroscopy accessories and sample prep solutions.

"On behalf of the entire Specac organization, we are excited to partner with the Ampersand team and join its diverse portfolio of companies. Ampersand's extensive experience and network within the life sciences technology space will position Specac to continue its growth trajectory and build upon our strong OEM customer relationships across the globe," says Shannon Postma, Managing Director of Specac.

Founded in 1971, Specac is a global leader of Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) accessory manufacturing with an exceptional track record of delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive progress in spectroscopic analysis while prioritizing customer excellence. Specac employs around 80 people with offices in the US and UK, supported by a global network of distributors and dealers.

David Patteson, Partner at Ampersand, adds, "We are thrilled to partner with the entire Specac team. Ampersand's expertise in accelerating growth-minded life sciences-oriented lab products organizations make them an excellent fit. Under Shannon's leadership, Specac is poised for continued success delivering customer-focused solutions, exceptional quality, and superior service via its talented specialists."

About Specac, Ltd.

Specac manufactures Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) accessories, Sample Preparation/XRF, Process Cells, IR polarisers products for atomic and molecular spectroscopy. These products include ATR accessories, specular reflectance accessories, diffuse reflectance accessories, liquid transmission and gas transmission cells, as well as infrared and terahertz wire grid polarisers, bench-top hydraulic presses, KBr pellet presses, XRF pellet presses, thin film-making kits and evacuable pellet dies. For online optical spectroscopy or FTIR analysis, Specac offers a comprehensive range of NIR Process Cells suitable for liquid and gas/vapour analysis. Learn more at specac.com.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit www.ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Specac, Ltd