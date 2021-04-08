Ampersand Partners with Experian to Introduce New Audience Segments into the AND Platform

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampersand, the audience-first TV advertising sales and technology company, announced the availability of Experian audience segments within its AND Platform. The integration of Experian data allows Ampersand to offer multiscreen TV advertisers the ability to reach consumers and deliver relevant messages, using anonymized and aggregated data, across every brand vertical, including financial services, QSR, retail, travel and more.

Ampersand's AND Platform, a multiscreen TV planning, buying and measurement platform launched at the beginning of 2020, accounts for the single largest source of TV inventory in the industry, encompassing linear and streaming TV. The AND Platform provides marketers with reach across 85 million households, 120+ cable networks and more than 60% of all U.S. addressable households.

Experian data allows Ampersand multiscreen TV advertisers to deliver relevant messages across every brand vertical. Tweet this

As part of the rollout, all Experian segments are accessible to both Managed Service and Self-Service beta clients of Ampersand's AND Platform. Ampersand clients will be able to tap into Experian's ConsumerViewSM database, which aims to help advertisers better understand their target audience, and truly gain insight into their tendencies and preferences to help brands make stronger, longer lasting connections with consumers.

The AND Platform is the first advanced buy-side TV platform to centralize campaign planning and measurement within a single interface, supporting both local and national TV investment strategies with an audience-first solution. Fueled by anonymized and aggregated viewership insights from nearly 40 million households, the platform drives improved audience-based, multiscreen campaign performance across the largest source of TV viewing in the US.

"We launched the AND Platform last year as a platform solution that would transform how both local and national advertisers could better target, buy, measure, and optimize their multiscreen TV campaigns in a unified and more effective manner," said Kalyan Lanka, Ampersand Vice President, Product. "Experian matches our commitment to transformation, and this partnership will act as a force multiplier in accelerating the multiscreen TV industry's adoption of an audience-first approach, emphasizing scale of inventory, insights and superior measurement."

"Television advertising has become very fragmented; advertisers are relying on separate ad-buying strategies for digital, linear, addressable and connected TV, resulting in ineffective campaigns and messages that do not reach the intended audience," said Geneveive Juillard, President of Experian Marketing Services. "Our collaboration with Ampersand aims to transform TV ad buys and converge them under one roof, offering baseline audiences that can be used across screens. It opens the door for a more streamlined buying and measurement process, and more importantly, advertisers can deliver messages that resonate with their audience."

About Ampersand

Ampersand is a data-driven TV advertising sales and technology company with the mission of enabling advertisers to reach their audiences across the full range of TV and digital environments. With a commitment to constant innovation and growth, Ampersand reaches 85 million households leveraging unique data insights to connect brands with audiences to drive desired outcomes. Ampersand is owned by three of the largest cable operators in the US: Comcast Corporation, Charter Communications, Inc. and Cox Communications. For more information, please visit Ampersand at www.ampersand.tv.

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments — from buying a home or a car to sending a child to college to growing a business by connecting with new customers — we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 17,800 people operating across 45 countries, and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

