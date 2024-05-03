Ampersand Studios Nashville to Host Global Workspace Association's Immersive 2024 on May 8-9, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampersand Studios , a flexible workspace and production solution dedicated to cultivating a creative community, has announced it will host the prestigious Global Workspace Association (GWA) Immersive 2024 at its Nashville location on May 8th and 9th. This dynamic gathering promises attendees an unparalleled opportunity to delve into the world of flexible workspaces set inside the city's first sustainable mass timber-framed office building.

GWA's Immersive event is renowned for providing insider access to the flex space industry, offering attendees a rich tapestry of leading technologies, insightful panel discussions, and exclusive venue tours. Ampersand Studios Nashville, set on historic Music Row, provides a unique setting that embodies the spirit of innovation and community, perfectly aligning with GWA's mission to explore cutting-edge trends and promote industry connections.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Global Workspace Association and Immersive 2024 attendees to Ampersand Studios Nashville," says Matthew Giles, founder and CEO of Ampersand Studios. "Our space is designed to inspire creativity and foster collaboration, making it the perfect setting for this innovative event."

During Immersive 2024, participants will delve into thought-provoking discussions led by industry experts including Ampersand Studios' own founder, Matthew Giles, who will co-host a session on Elevating the Flex Office Experience: How to Create Best-in-Class Events. Delving into themes such as State of the Union - Nashville and Why Nashville? attendees will gain comprehensive perspectives on the city's thriving workspace ecosystem; while panels such as The Tools You Need to Accelerate Your Flex Business underscore the depth of knowledge awaiting participants at the event.

"Immersive 2024 promises to be a uniquely interactive experience! Attendees get to actively participate in discussions, forge substantial connections, and experience a few of the city's most innovative workspaces first-hand. It's more than an event – it's an experience tailored for learning, sharing, and inspiration," says Miranda Stewart, Marketing Director at Global Workspace Association. "We are excited to partner with Ampersand Studios Nashville to host this dynamic event in one of the most vibrant cities in the world."

For more information about Immersive 2024, visit Global Workspace Association's official website .

ABOUT AMPERSAND STUDIOS

Founded in Miami in 2018 with a second location in Nashville opened in 2023, Ampersand Studios provides thoughtfully designed and inspiring workspaces dedicated to cultivating the creativity and talent that shapes communities. Focused on being more than a flexible workspace, Ampersand Studios provides business support, meaningful connections and programming with unique offerings of content studios and other creative amenities. To learn more, please visit https://amperstudios.com .

ABOUT GLOBAL WORKSPACE ASSOCIATION

Founded over 35 years ago, the Global Workspace Association (GWA) is the premier network for professionals in the flexible office space industry, committed to innovation, support, and leadership. Serving members across every continent, GWA is not just an association—it's a global community dedicated to the success of its members. Our diverse membership tiers provide tailored resources that include exclusive networking opportunities, cutting-edge industry insights, and access to growth-enabling tools and knowledge. Members can connect with industry veterans and innovators, participate in educational webinars, workshops, and special events—all designed to foster operational excellence and strategic expansion. As a beacon in the flexible office space sector, GWA empowers businesses to remain competitive and informed, ensuring every member has the support needed to thrive in a dynamic market. To learn more, please visit https://www.globalworkspace.org/ .

Media Contact: Megan Harris, The Tropical Agency: [email protected]

SOURCE Ampersand Studios