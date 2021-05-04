Ampersand Taps Patty Keenan as New Chief People Officer

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampersand, the audience-first TV advertising sales and technology company, has announced that Patty Keenan has joined the company as its Chief People Officer. Keenan's extensive experience in Human Resources includes time at PepsiCo, IBM, Andersen Consulting, and most recently at AXA.

Keenan has spent over 20 years in Human Resources as a strategic business partner coaching & advising at all organizational levels and across diverse industries. Keenan's heavy focus on talent management has enabled her to successfully design & transform talent strategies across diverse organizations. Keenan has extensive experience leading organizational design and change management in both the Consumer Products & Insurance space. Most notably, Keenan has played a leadership role for multiple (Re)Insurance M&A integrations and the design of an inaugural women's executive leadership development program to advance the careers of high potential female Insurance leaders.

"Ampersand's mission is to lead the transformation of the traditional TV industry into a multiscreen, audience-first marketplace that blends linear and streaming TV," said Nicolle Pangis, Ampersand CEO, to whom Keenan will directly report." In order to fully deliver on that promise, Ampersand must prioritize talent development to match the new skill sets required in 2021 and beyond. We are excited about having Patty on board to accelerate our leadership in this area."

Keenan comes on board at a critical time as the industry moves towards a post-pandemic future and companies across the world rethink talent development and recruitment. "I feel extremely fortunate to join the amazing team at Ampersand. Nicolle Pangis has developed a really thoughtful and inventive vision around talent & culture and I'm thrilled to be working with someone with whom I'm fundamentally aligned," said Keenan. "The pandemic sparked several big existential questions and challenges around the future of work and of course Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. The Ampersand team has created a nice foundation upon which I can build."

Ampersand successfully launched its AND Platform in 2020. The AND Platform, a multiscreen TV planning, buying and measurement platform accounts for the single largest source of TV inventory in the industry, encompassing linear and streaming TV. The AND Platform provides marketers with reach across 85 million households, 120+ cable networks and more than 60% of all U.S. addressable households.

The AND Platform is the first advanced buy-side TV platform to centralize campaign planning and measurement within a single interface, supporting both local and national TV investment strategies. Fueled by aggregated and de-identified set-top box viewership insights from nearly 40 million households, the platform drives improved audience-based, multi-screen campaign performance across the largest source of TV viewing within Ampersand's footprint.

The continuing adoption and growth of AND will rely upon industry talent that are fluent in both traditional television as well as digital advertising. "The companies that do the best job of melding these disparate skill sets will have the best chance of success," said Pangis.

About Ampersand

Ampersand is a data-driven TV advertising sales and technology company with the mission of enabling advertisers to reach their audiences across the full range of TV and digital environments. With a commitment to constant innovation and growth, Ampersand reaches 85 million households leveraging unique data insights to connect brands with audiences to drive desired outcomes. Ampersand is owned by three of the largest cable operators in the US: Comcast Corporation, Charter Communications, Inc. and Cox Communications. For more information, please visit Ampersand at www.ampersand.tv.

SOURCE Ampersand

Related Links

http://www.ampersand.tv

