Ampersand Unveils TrueStream Political: The Modern, Premium Streaming Solution for Deterministic Voter Reach

A single destination for political advertisers seeking authenticated, scalable voter reach across premium multiscreen environments

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampersand, the audience-first TV advertising sales and technology company, today announced the launch of TrueStream Political, a purpose-built political streaming solution designed to modernize how campaigns engage verified voters across screens. Powered by authenticated, privacy focused data from Comcast, Charter, and Cox's 120M households, TrueStream Political provides political advertisers seamless access to premium, fraud-free streaming content at scale and with transparency.

Political advertising has reached an inflection point. As investment accelerates into Connected TV (CTV), campaigns are being pushed into environments dominated by OEMs and open-exchange inventory, ecosystems that often rely on unauthenticated signals, inflated reach claims, inconsistent identity quality, and brand-unsafe content. These issues create waste, erode trust, and make it harder for campaigns to prove impact during the most scrutinized election cycles in history.

TrueStream Political was created to directly solve this challenge. By consolidating authenticated, privacy focused, premium streaming inventory from Comcast, Charter, Cox, and additional high-quality supply partners into a single political offering, Ampersand is delivering what political advertisers have been demanding: verified voter reach, premium content environments, and transparent, accountable identity at scale.

"Political advertisers are being forced to choose between scale and certainty, and that tradeoff is unacceptable," said Al Behmoiras, VP Political Streaming, Ampersand. "TrueStream Political eliminates that compromise by delivering authenticated household-level reach, exceptional match fidelity, and the premium environments campaigns require. This is what political streaming should be."

TrueStream Political is more than an aggregator of inventory. By combining authenticated streaming supply with deterministic audience intelligence, the platform provides the precision, transparency, and efficiency that digital-first political buyers expect, while maintaining the quality, safety, and accountability traditionally associated with premium television.

Built to simplify cross-screen planning and eliminate the operational friction of siloed streaming supply, TrueStream Political provides:

Deterministic, authenticated identity across Comcast, Charter, and Cox households, plus additional premium supply partners

Premium, fraud -free, brand-safe multiscreen inventory

Verified voter reach at scale, backed by deterministic viewership signals

A single, streamlined access point for political buyers

Recent independent research from Truthset has highlighted the wide variability in identity accuracy across the streaming landscape, underscoring the need for a more transparent, authenticated approach. TrueStream Political answers that need by grounding voter engagement in verified household-level data, not probabilistic assumptions.

"Political advertisers are under more pressure than ever to minimize waste and prove that every dollar is working," said Danny Jester, Partner, GMMB. "Building on the scale of traditional and addressable TV, innovative streaming solutions that bring greater precision, transparency, and premium reach are becoming an essential addition to modern political media strategies."

With this launch, Ampersand reinforces its long-standing commitment to helping political advertisers navigate complexity with clarity. TrueStream Political was built specifically for political advertisers, prioritizing verified audience delivery, premium CTV environments, and consistent execution at scale during the moments that matter most. Its authenticated data signals, combined with best-in-class premium content, form the foundation for success in today's streaming-accelerated landscape.

About Ampersand

Ampersand is Moving TV Forward™. As the industry's largest source of combined multiscreen TV inventory and viewership insights, Ampersand is transforming the way TV is bought and measured. Powered by industry-leading aggregated data and a commitment to protecting personal information, Ampersand gives advertisers true audience-first planning, scalable execution, and advanced measurement of TV investments. Representing 120M multiscreen households, Ampersand helps local and national advertisers reach their unique target audiences anytime, anywhere, on any device. Ampersand is owned by Comcast Corporation, Charter Communications, and Cox Communications. For more information, visit www.ampersand.tv.

