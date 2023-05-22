Ample Solutions Ranks Among the Global Top 50 Electronic Component Distributors for 2022 by ESM China

SINGAPORE, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ample Solutions, Asia's electronic component distributor of choice, has been recognised as one of the Global Top 50 Electronic Component Distributors for the year 2022 in the ranking released by ESM China in 2023. This ranking is based on an extensive survey spanning two months, attracting participation from nearly a hundred industry-leading distributors.

Continuing its trajectory of success, Ample Solutions has demonstrated remarkable growth and improvement in the past one year. Moving up from 49th to 36th position, the company has improved by 13 spots in the highly competitive Top 50 ranking for 2022. This achievement is a testament to Ample Solutions' unwavering commitment to excellence and its ability to adapt to evolving industry dynamics. Additionally, the company achieved an outstanding year-on-year revenue increase of 91.92%, with a significant contribution of 50% coming from the thriving automotive industry.

"We are grateful for the recognition as one of the Global Top 50 Electronic Component Distributors by ESM China," expressed Jason Fan, CEO of Ample Solutions. "This accomplishment reinforces our dedication to providing outstanding supply chain solutions and establishing trusted partnerships with our clients across the globe."

Looking forward, Ample Solutions remains steadfast in its dedication to driving innovation and delivering exceptional service to its valued global partners in 2023 and beyond. Building upon its remarkable accomplishments and the trust instilled by clients worldwide, the company is determined to explore new avenues of growth and redefine industry standards. As part of its ongoing commitment to expanding its presence and strengthening partnerships in the Asian market, Ample Solutions will also be making its appearance in electronica China 2023 and electronica India 2023. By pushing boundaries, exceeding expectations, and pioneering cutting-edge solutions, Ample Solutions aims to be at the forefront of the electronic component distribution landscape.

About Ample Solutions:

Founded in 2008, Ample Solutions is an independent electronic component distributor that offers global supply chain solutions to electronics manufacturers worldwide. Its services include component distribution, shortage sourcing, excess inventory management. Ample Solutions is headquartered in Singapore with eight Asia regional offices and over 500 employees worldwide. With ISO 9001 certification and membership in the ERAI, Ample Solutions also has two world-class quality assurance centres separately in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, to provide high-quality components at the shortest lead time to ensure the success of its global partners.

Ample Solutions
Marketing Department
[email protected]

