Amplifire Recognized by Brandon Hall Group for Breakthrough AI Authoring Technology

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplifire, the leading adaptive learning platform built on patented brain science, has been honored by Brandon Hall Group with two bronze awards in the 2025 Excellence in Technology Awards for Best Advance in Content Authoring Technology and Best Advance in AI for Business Impact. The recognition highlights Amplifire's continued innovation in solving critical training and workforce development challenges with AI-powered tools that deliver measurable impact.

At the core of this recognition is Amplifire's latest AI-driven authoring platform. Released as part of Version 8.0, the platform delivers an intuitive, end-to-end course development experience that empowers instructional designers and subject matter experts to accelerate training while improving accuracy and trust. New capabilities include AI-generated course planning, integrated storyboarding, smarter refinement tools, and advanced content verification. These enhancements are helping teams reduce development time by weeks while maintaining the rigorous standards required in high-stakes industries like healthcare, accounting and aviation.

"We built AI authoring capabilities that deliver step-change improvements in speed without sacrificing the accuracy required in mission-critical environments," said Nitin K. Walia, President of Amplifire. "The result is training learners can trust, improved knowledge retention, and better workplace performance. We're grateful to Brandon Hall Group for recognizing these innovations and the results our customers are achieving."

Amplifire's clients are already seeing results. Devan Berkley, Senior Training Specialist at UW Medicine, said, "It used to take two and a half, almost three months to create a new training course. Now we're doing it in just two weeks. That's not just a technology win, it's a workforce win."

Built on more than 5 billion learning interactions and trusted by leading health systems, Amplifire uses patented confidence-based learning to surface Confidently Held Misinformation™ and deliver actionable analytics. Its flexible, AI-supported authoring platform makes it easier than ever to scale personalized learning for onboarding, compliance, career laddering, and more.

About Amplifire

Amplifire is the world's leading adaptive learning platform, built from patented brain science discoveries and informed by billions of learner interactions. Its AI-powered tools help organizations reduce costs, save time, and improve outcomes through smarter, personalized training. From EHR onboarding to clinical risk reduction, Amplifire partners with high-stakes industries to elevate performance, safety, and satisfaction.

Learn more at www.amplifire.com

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group™ is the home of the HCM Excellence Awards® - the most prestigious and sought-after awards in Human Capital Management. For over 30 years, these awards have set the gold standard in recognizing organizations for innovative and effective HCM practices across Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Human Resources, Sales Performance, and Technology.

SOURCE Amplifire