Amplifire Transforms Epic Training: New KLAS Case Study Shows 75% Reduction in Training Time

Adaptive Learning Platform Delivers Personalized EHR Training at Scale, Achieving Higher Provider Satisfaction and Dramatic Efficiency Gains as reported by the KLAS Arch Collaborative

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplifire, a leader in adaptive learning and workforce development, is sharing best practices and improved learning outcomes in collaboration with UC San Diego Health and the Arch Collaborative at KLAS Research. A new case study published by the Arch Collaborative at KLAS Research documents how UC San Diego Health improved their Epic EHR training program. The collaboration resulted in a 75% or more reduction in provider training time while simultaneously improving content relevance and learning outcomes.

UC San Diego Health onboards approximately 1,000 clinicians annually, each requiring mandatory Epic training within two weeks of their start date. The goal was to improve efficiencies and consistencies with the learning process and outcomes.

The training used Amplifire's science-based approach and patented Confidence-Based Learning® algorithms to personalize training. Beyond the 75%+ reduction in training time reported, providers were twice as likely to report content relevance to their role compared to prior training, and 577 instances of Confidently Held Misinformation™, incorrect knowledge that learners don't realize they have, which poses the greatest risk in clinical settings.

"Our Confidence-Based Learning platform adapts to each learner to provide an individualized experience, focusing time only where it's needed most but ensuring mastery for all," said Anne Hyland, VP of EHR Learning at Amplifire. "The results of the collaboration demonstrate what's possible when adaptive technology for education provides not only time-savings, but also a personalized learning experience that respects existing knowledge, closes the gaps, and corrects bad habits and misinformation."

The platform's analytics capabilities enabled the training team to identify specific knowledge gaps across their provider population and develop targeted microlearning modules to address them. This data-driven approach ensures training resources are allocated where they'll have the greatest impact.

Following the success of the Epic training program, there will be an expansion to additional user groups, including inpatient nurses, and developing ongoing education strategies based on the platform's detailed analytics.

The complete KLAS case study is available here.

