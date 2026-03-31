AMPLIFON INVESTS IN AUDIOLOGICAL RESEARCH AND INNOVATION WITH THE APPOINTMENT OF DR. NICHOLAS REED AS VP AUDIOLOGY INNOVATION & RESEARCH

Dr. Reed is one of the world's most distinguished researchers in audiology and public health

MILAN, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplifon, parent company of Miracle-Ear, the global leader in hearing care services, today announced the appointment of Dr. Nicholas Reed to the newly created role of Vice President of Audiology Innovation and Research.

Dr. Reed will oversee Amplifon's research initiatives and support the company's efforts in audiology and hearing health. He joins Amplifon as one of the world's most distinguished researchers in audiology and public health, with pioneering work bridging the gap between clinical audiology and population health. His research has highlighted the critical link between hearing loss and broader healthcare outcomes.

Enrico Vita, CEO of Amplifon, commented: "We are honored to welcome Dr. Nicholas Reed to our team. His reputation as a world-class researcher and his profound knowledge of hearing health make him the ideal person to lead our research initiatives in audiology. His appointment represents a significant investment by Amplifon in the future of hearing care: by integrating Dr. Reed's expertise in epidemiology and clinical audiology, we will further refine our protocols and make our services even more innovative, personalized, and effective, with the goal of improving the quality of life for millions of people worldwide."

Dr. Nicholas Reed, Vice President of Audiology Innovation and Research, added: "I have spent my career striving to ensure that research makes a tangible difference in people's lives. Joining Amplifon provides a unique global platform to scale that mission. I am excited to support the company's efforts in health innovation, fostering closer ties with the scientific community to ensure that every individual has access to the highest quality, evidence-based hearing care."

Dr. Reed will be based at Amplifon Americas' headquarters in Minneapolis.

About Dr. Nicholas Reed

Dr. Nicholas Reed (AuD, PhD) is an internationally recognized audiology and public health researcher focused on hearing loss, aging, and health care. He has held academic positions at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins University, with over 200 publications and major research contributions linking hearing loss to cognitive decline and health outcomes.

About Amplifon

Amplifon, global leader in the retail hearing care market, makes it possible to rediscover all the emotions of sound. All of Amplifon's around 20,600 employees worldwide are committed to understanding the unique needs of each customer, offering exclusive, innovative, and highly personalized products and services to ensure the best solution for everyone. The Group, with annual revenues of approximately €2.4 billion, operates through a network of around 10,000 locations in 25 countries and 5 continents. For more information about the Group: https://corporate.amplifon.com

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SOURCE Amplifon