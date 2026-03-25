AMPLIFON RELEASES ITS 2025 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS DOWN 17% OVER TWO YEARS, 83% RENEWABLE ENERGY FOR STORES AND OFFICES, AND 600,000 HOURS OF TRAINING FOR EMPLOYEES

MILAN, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplifon, parent company of Miracle-Ear, the global leader in hearing care services and solutions, announces the publication of its 2025 Sustainability Report.

Prepared in accordance with the European Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and included in the Group's Annual Report, the document is based on the Double Materiality Analysis and outlines progress achieved under the second Sustainability Plan 'Listening Ahead', launched in 2024 and aligned with the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

A key highlight of 2025 is the validation by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) of Amplifon's climate strategy 'Listening to our Planet,' which sets out 17 concrete actions to reduce direct emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 42% and indirect emissions (Scope 3) by 25% by 2030 compared to 2023. Greenhouse gas emissions fell by 17% in 2025 versus 2023, driven primarily by a reduction in Scope 3 emissions. The share of electricity from renewable sources rose from 80% in 2024 to 83% in 2025. On the supply chain side, 100% of direct suppliers and 46% of indirect suppliers underwent ESG assessments. Amplifon also earned an 'AA' MSCI rating and a 'B' score in the CDP Climate Change questionnaire.

Among the main KPIs, the Group delivered nearly 600,000 hours of training to its employees in 2025, reinforcing its commitment to professional growth. Amplifon earned the Global Top Employer 2026 certification — awarded to only 17 companies worldwide — and was certified as Top Employer in 20 of its 25 operating countries, spanning Europe, the Americas, and APAC.

Amplifon's free hearing tests generated €411 million in savings for customers between 2024 and 2025. The Listen Responsibly program raised awareness on hearing health among over 25 million young people under 35 since 2020, and over 7,200 employees joined volunteering activities through the Group's Foundations.

Throughout 2025, Amplifon received several external recognitions: Europe's Climate Leaders (Financial Times), World's Best Companies (Time Magazine), and World's Top Companies for Women (Forbes). The company has also held the Gender Equality Certification from the Winning Women Institute since 2022. The full report is available at corporate.amplifon.com/en/sustainability.

About Amplifon

Amplifon, global leader in the hearing care retail market, empowers people to rediscover all the emotions of sound. Amplifon's around 20,600 people worldwide strive every day to understand the needs of every customer, delivering exclusive, innovative and highly personalized products and services, to ensure everyone the best solution and outstanding experience. The Group, with annual revenues of around 2.4 billion euros, operates through a network of around 10,000 locations in 25 Countries and 5 continents. More information about the Group: https://corporate.amplifon.com.

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SOURCE Amplifon