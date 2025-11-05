AMPLIFY Announces New Domain AmplifyLaw.ai, Reflecting Deep Integration of AI in Legal Marketing

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMPLIFY, the boutique marketing and strategic communications firm serving many of the nation's leading plaintiff law firms, today announced the transition of its primary domain from AmplifyforLawyers.com to AmplifyLaw.ai . and the launch of its newly redesigned website. The refreshed online presence reflects AMPLIFY's mission to help law firms scale through story, combining world-class narratives with cutting-edge, AI-optimized marketing strategies.

The new site highlights enhanced service pages, offering deep dives into PR, social media, website development and video content — all optimized with AI for maximum visibility. It also features client success stories that showcase campaigns building credibility and driving measurable results for law firms. In addition, AMPLIFY Essentials delivers the agency's proven legal marketing approach in a focused, cost-effective package, providing clients with the critical tools to build visibility, credibility and client trust without paying for services they don't need. The site's modern design and intuitive navigation ensure an optimal experience across all devices.

The company name remains AMPLIFY, while the new domain underscores the firm's rapidly expanding AI-enabled capabilities and its mission to prepare law firms for the future of legal advocacy and client acquisition.

This domain evolution reflects a simple reality: AI isn't an add-on at AMPLIFY—it is foundational. From PR and earned media strategy to Search Everywhere Optimization and intelligent content creation, AI powers AMPLIFY's ability to help plaintiff-side firms modernize, compete, and lead.

"We truly are amplifying law through our work, which is why the domain change at this point made so much sense," said Matt Salvato , CEO of AMPLIFY. "AI has become embedded in everything we do—helping our clients increase their visibility, accelerate their thought leadership, elevate their brand reputation, and ultimately connect with the clients who need them most."

AMPLIFY's is in the process of launching new initiatives to add to its core capability set: helping mission-driven plaintiff firms shape public narratives, elevate authority in competitive practice areas, and build durable brand equity.

"Our clients are litigating complex issues, shaping policy, and protecting people," Salvato added. "We believe the firms that combine human expertise with responsible AI adoption will be the ones that lead the legal industry into its next chapter. Our new domain reflects that commitment."

AMPLIFY's growth comes at a time when the legal sector is undergoing rapid technological transformation. Plaintiff firms are increasingly investing in AI-driven content strategy, intelligent lead qualification systems, and earned-media storytelling to strengthen positioning and drive impact.

"Every day, we are in search of ways to amplify our client firms' art of storytelling and the strategic sophistication that top litigators bring," said Salvato. "By finding creative ways to use AI to augment the work of our clients, we are expanding what's possible in the legal industry."

For more information, visit www.AmplifyLaw.ai .

About AMPLIFY

AMPLIFY is a revolutionary boutique legal marketing and PR agency with one mission: to help law firms scale through story. Based in Palm Beach, New York, Miami, NY/NJ, Scottsdale, Boston, Minneapolis, and Montreal, we craft world-class narratives that build credibility and demand attention. Our work spans PR, earned and social media, powerful websites, and industry-leading video — all AI-optimized with a deep focus on how your firm will be found. For more information, visit https://www.amplifylaw.ai/ .

