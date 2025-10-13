AMPLIFY to Attend New York State Trial Lawyers Association's DECISIONS 2025 CLE Program in New York City

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMPLIFY, a revolutionary boutique legal marketing and PR agency, is proud to announce its participation in DECISIONS 2025 , the New York State Trial Lawyers Association's full-day, statewide continuing legal education (CLE) program, taking place in New York City on October 20, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

NYSTLA, the largest plaintiff trial lawyer bar in New York and an accredited state affiliate of the American Association for Justice (AAJ), brings together trial lawyers from across the state for this annual program. DECISIONS 2025 offers a comprehensive review of the most significant recent appellate decisions impacting personal injury, medical malpractice, and trial practice in New York.

AMPLIFY works with top trial lawyers and law firms nationwide, helping them elevate visibility, credibility, and influence through strategic earned media and public relations. The agency's presence at DECISIONS 2025 highlights its commitment to connecting with New York's most accomplished plaintiff attorneys and supporting their work both inside and outside the courtroom.

"We're excited to be part of NYSTLA's DECISIONS 2025 program this year," said Matthew Hughes, Chief Brand Ambassador at AMPLIFY. "New York's trial lawyers are setting the tone for advocacy nationwide, and we're proud to help amplify their voices and the impact of their work."

About AMPLIFY

AMPLIFY is a revolutionary boutique legal marketing and PR agency with one mission: to help law firms scale through story. Based in Palm Beach, New York, Miami, NY/NJ, Scottsdale, Boston, Minneapolis, and Montreal, we craft world-class narratives that build credibility and demand attention. Our work spans PR, earned and social media, powerful websites, and industry-leading video — all AI-optimized with a deep focus on how your firm will be found. For more information, visit www.amplifyforlawyers.com .

