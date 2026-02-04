Amplify Credit Union Partners with MANTL to Modernize Business and Retail Account Opening

The partnership will transform credit union's business and consumer account opening journey, creating a faster, more intuitive onboarding experience online and in-branch

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MANTL , an Alkami solution team and leading provider of loan and deposit account opening technology, today announced a partnership with Amplify Credit Union (Amplify), a credit union headquartered in Austin, Texas, to modernize its business and consumer onboarding and account opening experience across all physical and digital banking channels.

With MANTL's omnichannel deposit origination technology, Amplify will remove friction from its current onboarding process, allowing businesses and consumers to open deposit accounts anytime, anywhere, including online, in-branch, or in the field. Amplify will launch Business Deposit Origination by MANTL first as part of its expansive growth plans, followed by Retail Deposit Origination to deliver a seamless digital and in-branch onboarding and account opening journey for members and employees alike. Business members will be able to open new accounts online in less than 10 minutes, while retail members will benefit from a faster, intuitive onboarding experience that can be completed in under five minutes.

"When Amplify launched our fee-free treasury management services, we knew one of the keys to our success would be choosing the right account opening platform," said Stacy Armijo, chief experience officer at Amplify. "MANTL stood out from day one. The MANTL Platform prioritizes convenience and security in equal measure, and we cannot wait to work with the insights we will gain into our members' account opening experience. We look forward to rolling out MANTL for organizations and individuals alike in the months ahead."

Through the partnership, Amplify will be able to automate over 85% of application decisions, including Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) checks, product service ordering, funding, and core booking, to reduce manual processes and accelerate growth. MANTL provides access to more than 1,350 data points across demographic, behavioral, and other account opening insights, enabling Amplify to make actionable and strategic decisions to drive growth, inform marketing spend and improve member experience.

"MANTL is excited to partner with Amplify Credit Union as they expand digital business banking efforts and scale growth institution-wide," said Benjamin Conant, chief product officer, Alkami and co-founder, MANTL. "By implementing a unified, omnichannel deposit account opening experience, Amplify is redefining what modern onboarding looks like for members and employees: confident, seamless, and digital-first."

To learn how MANTL can transform your account opening process and empower your team, or to schedule a demo, visit here .

To learn more about Anticipatory Banking and the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here .

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power in 2024 and 2025 for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience."1

About MANTL

MANTL is an Alkami solution team that offers unified account origination technology, empowering banks and credit unions to open loan and deposit accounts seamlessly on any banking channel in real time. MANTL Deposit Origination is among the fastest and most performant solutions on the market; consumers can open a new deposit account in under five minutes, businesses can open a new deposit account in under 10 minutes, and MANTL customers raise billions in core deposits. MANTL Loan Origination simplifies each step in the loan process, automating up to 100% of loan application decisions to ensure an intuitive, feature-rich experience from personal loans to business financing. Founded in 2016, MANTL was acquired in March 2025 by Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT). For more information, visit mantl.com or follow MANTL on LinkedIn.

About Amplify Credit Union

Amplify Credit Union offers fee-free banking and award-winning lending to anyone who lives or works in Texas. In 1967, the organization was founded as the credit union for IBM employees in Austin. Today, it provides digital-first banking and lending services to over 50,000 members, including home loans, checking & savings accounts, commercial lending, and more. In addition, Amplify has been named a Top Workplace in Austin for three years in a row, and this year was named a Top 50 Workplace in the USA. The organization is rooted in its mission to improve the financial lives of its members and uses the proceeds from that to provide a safe place to call home for those without. Join us at www.goamplify.com .

Media Relations Contacts

Vested

[email protected]

Marla Pieton

[email protected]

___________________

1J.D. Power 2025 Mobile App Platform Certification ProgramSM recognition is based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer experience benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/awards.

SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.