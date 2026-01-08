AmplifyMD Names Stephen Klasko and Rod Hochman to Board and Advisory Team

Former Jefferson Health and Providence CEOs join AmplifyMD to accelerate the modernization of specialty care delivery across health systems.

LOS GATOS, Calif., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AmplifyMD, the AI-enabled multispecialty virtual care platform transforming how health systems scale physician capacity, today announced the appointment of two of the nation's most influential healthcare leaders to its governance and advisory ranks. Stephen K. Klasko, MD, MBA, has joined the company's Board of Directors, and Rod Hochman, MD, has joined as a strategic advisor.

These appointments build on the momentum of AmplifyMD's recent $20 million Series B financing, led by Forerunner Ventures with participation from Memorial Hermann Health System, Greylock, F-Prime, and Tau Ventures. The addition of these industry leaders comes at a critical transition, as health systems move away from fragmented telehealth tools toward integrated, AI-driven virtual care infrastructure.

"The addition of Steve and Rod brings unmatched health system leadership to AmplifyMD at a moment when virtual care is evolving from a tactical fix to a foundational clinical strategy," said Meena Mallipeddi, CEO and Co-Founder of AmplifyMD. "Their guidance will be instrumental as we continue to help hospitals reimagine physician services delivery in an increasingly constrained workforce environment."

Industry Leaders Aligned on Need for New Model of Specialty Care

Stephen K. Klasko, MD, MBA — Board of Directors

A globally recognized healthcare futurist and author, Dr. Klasko is the former President and CEO of Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health. He currently serves as Executive in Residence at General Catalyst and a Senior Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School.



"The winners in the next five years won't be the systems with the biggest signing bonuses. They will be the ones who rebuilt specialty coverage as always-on infrastructure embedded in the EHR," said Dr. Klasko. "AmplifyMD is executing that shift right now. This is the transformation I wish I'd had as a CEO."

Rod Hochman, MD — Advisor

Dr. Hochman is CEO Emeritus of Providence, one of the largest health systems in the U.S. Having led the organization for over a decade and served as Chair of the American Hospital Association, Dr. Hochman is a preeminent voice on digital innovation and care model transformation.



"Health systems need better ways to extend clinical expertise and support their workforce at scale," said Dr. Hochman. "AmplifyMD stands out by turning virtual coverage into a system-level operating model through deep integration and automation. I am excited to support their national expansion."



With the added expertise of Klasko and Hochman, along with AmplifyMD's existing clinical and technical advisors, the company is better positioned than ever before to expand partnerships with hospitals seeking more resilient, intelligent specialty care models. Their involvement reflects a growing consensus that virtual care is now an essential part of workforce strategy—and that AI and deep EHR integration are no longer "nice-to-haves," but requirements to make it work at scale.

About AmplifyMD

AmplifyMD is the leading AI-enabled multispecialty virtual care platform for hospitals and health systems. By combining deep EHR integration, intelligent workflow automation, and a nationwide physician network, AmplifyMD enables healthcare partners to scale specialist access across emergent, acute, outpatient, and post-acute settings. A single, integrated solution supports leading organizations in expanding access, delivering consistent high-quality care, and creating sustainable physician coverage models.

Learn more at AmplifyMD.com .



Media Contact:

Mary Miller

Sr. Director of Marketing, AmplifyMD

[email protected]

SOURCE AmplifyMD