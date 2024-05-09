AmplifyMD Wins "Virtual Care Innovation Award" in 8th Annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes AmplifyMD as a Standout Digital Health Solution

LOS GATOS, Calif., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AmplifyMD , a leading virtual specialty care solution for hospitals and health systems, announced today that it has been named winner of the "Virtual Care Innovation Award" in the 8th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global digital health and medical technology market.

MedTech Breakthrough Award

AmplifyMD's breakthrough virtual care solution offers flexibility for health systems via the company's Virtual Care Platform combined with its extensive specialty provider network covering more than 15 specialties. Highly configurable technology provides hospitals with a single solution for any telehealth program, reducing siloed point solutions and streamlining virtual care across acute, outpatient, post-acute, and direct-to-patient care settings.

"Critical gaps exist in the delivery of virtual care in the acute care setting, including disconnected islands of telemedicine, dependency on legacy hardware, lack of flexible workflows, an inability to address multiple specialties, and no ability to scale," said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "AmplifyMD is addressing these challenges head-on, helping hospitals reduce their technology and workflow burdens, simplify patient engagement, and expand the geography of qualified specialty providers to enhance and save lives within their communities. Their breakthrough technology deserves our 'Virtual Care Innovation Award,' and we are thrilled to name them a 2024 MedTech Breakthrough Award winner."

AmplifyMD's interoperable platform has been built with Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) data models, two-way integration with all major EHRs/DICOM, and the capability for HIE/HIN summaries/dossiers, consolidating real-time information from disparate applications. The hardware-agnostic capability works with any device, and the platform's intelligent automation, templates, and built-in clinical decision-making tools reduce the complexity of administrative tasks for clinicians.

Additional breakthrough key capabilities include advanced scheduling, assignment, routing, notification, and the ability to support "team medicine" and "hub & spoke" models of care. In addition, built-in AI and real-time data analytics provide hospital program, provider, and patient-level data.

"We knew it wouldn't be easy to address the critical and complex issues facing healthcare organizations in acute settings, but that is exactly what AmplifyMD set out to do. We're honored by this recognition from MedTech Breakthrough," said Meena Mallipeddi, co-founder and CEO of AmplifyMD. "We will continue to lead the way by helping drive new virtual care efficiencies, time savings, and financial benefits for onsite care teams, remote providers, and hospital IT departments so patients can get the care they need - when and where they need it."

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work, and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data and privacy, and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from 18 different countries.

Learn more about AmplifyMD's award-winning virtual care technology at AmplifyMD.com .

About AmplifyMD

AmplifyMD is a seamlessly integrated virtual care solution redesigning how hospitals, clinics, and healthcare organizations deliver virtual specialty care. The company provides access to specialists in 15+ fields and a groundbreaking virtual care platform that uses data integrations, intelligent automation, and configurable workflows to make practicing virtual care up to 2x more efficient for providers. For more information, visit AmplifyMD.com .

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services, and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information, visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

SOURCE AmplifyMD