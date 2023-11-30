AmplifyMD Named a Winner in Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech

News provided by

AmplifyMD

30 Nov, 2023, 13:54 ET

Groundbreaking virtual care platform makes virtual specialty care more accessible and efficient.

LOS GATOS, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AmplifyMD, a leading virtual specialty care solution for hospitals and health systems, has been named a winner in Fast Company's Next Big Things In Tech 2023, a competition that honors technology breakthroughs across a wide range of industries that promise to shape the future with cutting-edge advancements and the potential to impact consumers, businesses, and society overall.

Fast Company chose AmplifyMD for its ground-breaking virtual care platform, which gives hospitals and health systems the power to design, scale, and manage all of their specialist telemedicine programs on one seamlessly integrated platform.

"Over the past few years, the use of telehealth point solutions in hospitals has exploded, creating many unforeseen consequences," says Meena Mallipeddi, co-founder and CEO of AmplifyMD. "Legacy telehealth technology and siloed video solutions have actually made hospital IT more costly and complicated and have compounded the tremendous technology burden healthcare providers face daily. We thoughtfully architected our platform from the ground up with a data model designed to make the entire virtual care encounter—from scheduling through billing—faster, easier, and more efficient for the entire care team."

AmplifyMD seamlessly integrates virtual care into hospital and ambulatory workflows on any device, leveraging data and intelligent automation to make virtual care up to 2x more efficient. The platform's built-in EMR and other essential data integrations, intelligent automation, highly configurable workflows, and meaningful analytics give hospitals and health systems a powerful tool to build best-in-class virtual care across any setting.

"Being named a Next Big Things In Tech Winner further validates our decision to build a platform that puts the needs of hospitals and care teams first," says Mallipeddi. "When hospitals can expand access to specialists with an integrated solution and make it easier for the care team to practice telehealth, it's a win for patients, providers, and the health system."

"The Next Big Things in Tech is not just a look around the corner—it's a look around the corner after that," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "These are the products and ideas that will define technological innovation for the rest of this decade and beyond—and solve some of the world's most pressing issues. We are thrilled to honor the organizations that are making them a reality."

The Next Big Things In Tech 2023 winners are featured online and will be highlighted in the magazine's next print edition, available on newsstands on December 5.

###

About AmplifyMD
AmplifyMD is a seamlessly integrated virtual care solution redesigning how hospitals, clinics, and healthcare organizations deliver virtual specialty care. The company provides access to specialists in 15+ fields and a groundbreaking virtual care platform that uses data integrations, intelligent automation, and configurable workflows to make practicing virtual care up to 2x more efficient for providers. For more information, visit AmplifyMD.com.

About Fast Company
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

SOURCE AmplifyMD

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.