Amplix Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Trusted Advisor Twin Lights Group

NORWOOD, Mass., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplix, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a national provider of technology advisory services, software, and customer experience (CX), today announced the acquisition of Twin Lights Group ("Twin Lights"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2008 and based in South Plainfield, New Jersey, Twin Lights has served as a premier trusted advisor and strategic partner to approximately 140 enterprise and SMB customers across various industries. With a team of highly skilled professionals, Twin Lights offers expert guidance on technology investments and specializes in the implementation of sophisticated infrastructure network solutions for enterprise-level clients.

Joe DeStefano, CEO of Amplix, commented, "We're delighted to welcome Twin Lights into the Amplix family. Integrating their technology advisory practice into our platform represents a significant step forward. With over 15 years of delivering best-in-class solutions and customer service, Twin Lights is a perfect fit for our platform. We are confident that clients of Twin Lights' technology advisory services will greatly benefit from the unique IT capabilities that Amplix offers."

Dave Scott and Scott McKinney, Co-Founders of Twin Lights, expressed excitement about their partnership with Amplix. "We chose Amplix for their collaborative approach and commitment to growth. Amplix not only shares our customer-first philosophy but also brings a broader range of service capabilities that will enhance the value we offer to our clients. This collaboration marks a transformative milestone in the history of Twin Lights."

About Twin Lights Group

Twin Lights, headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey, is a provider of technology advisory services and software to customers across multiple industries. As a trusted partner, Twin Lights empowers IT professionals with the insights needed to make more informed decisions, optimizing technology investments. The company's comprehensive advisory services cover connectivity, voice, and mobility. For more information, visit www.twinlightsgroup.com.

About Amplix

Amplix is a provider of strategic technology advisory, consulting, implementation, and managed services to more than 3,500 customers nationwide, enabling data-driven enhancements to technology decision-making and optimization. Amplix advisory services encompass customer experience, data connectivity, security, managed services, cloud telephony, mobility, cloud optimization, business continuity, and data center solutions. Amplix is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts with over 200 employees in over 20 states and Canada. For more information, visit www.amplix.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $3.5 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $1 billion in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

CONTACT: Zubin Malkani ([email protected]) or Dan Gill ([email protected])

SOURCE Gemspring Capital