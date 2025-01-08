Amplix Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Trusted Advisor Xela Communications

NORWOOD, Mass., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplix, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a national provider of technology advisory services, including strategy, consulting, implementation, and managed services, announced today the acquisition of Xela Communications, LLC ("Xela"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey, Xela Communications has established itself as a trusted advisor and technology expense management partner for enterprises across a broad range of industries. Xela offers expert technology guidance and support, enabling clients to effectively track, manage, and continuously optimize their technology investments.

Dan Gill, CEO of Amplix, commented, "The addition of Xela and their talented team strengthens Amplix's technology advisory services and represents a strategic expansion of our capabilities in technology expense management. As a trusted partner for enterprises managing service inventories and vendor relationships, Amplix will integrate Xela's proven methodologies and best practices into the broader platform, further enhancing the value we deliver to our clients."

Adam Park, CEO of Xela, shared, "Xela has always been committed to creating value for our clients. By becoming part of Amplix, which shares our commitment to client success, we can now offer expanded expertise, capabilities, and services to help our clients maximize their technology investments. I'm excited to contribute to Amplix's mission and build on their strong foundation of delivering extraordinary client outcomes."

About Xela Communications

Based in Red Bank, New Jersey, Xela Communications is a trusted partner specializing in technology advisory and expense management services. Xela empowers enterprise IT departments by providing expert guidance on technology strategy, supporting procurement processes, and delivering comprehensive technology expense management. By seamlessly integrating into clients' IT operations, Xela enables organizations to optimize their technology environment, gain control over expenses, and foster more efficient relationships with technology providers. For more information, visit www.xelallc.com .

About Amplix

Amplix provides technology advisory services, including strategy, consulting, implementation, and managed services, to more than 3,500 clients nationwide, enabling data-driven technology decision-making and optimization. Amplix advisory services encompass strategy, consulting, implementation, and managed services in technology areas that include AI, cloud, infrastructure, security, unified communications, mobility, and business applications. Amplix is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts with over 200 employees in more than 20 states and Canada. For more information, visit www.amplix.com .

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $3.8 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $1 billion in revenue and are in the business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare, industrial, software, and tech-enabled services sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

CONTACT: Zubin Malkani, [email protected] or Dan Gill, [email protected].

SOURCE Gemspring Capital