Amplēo Partners with Silicon Slopes to Grow Start School, a Free Entrepreneurship Program for Aspiring Founders

New program removes financial and structural barriers to entrepreneurship, backed by experienced operators and a community-first philosophy.

LEHI, Utah, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplēo announced today its support of Start School, a free entrepreneurship program launched by Silicon Slopes in partnership with Mountain America Credit Union. Open to anyone willing to show up and build, Start School carries no tuition, requires no equity, and sets no barriers to entry, grounded in the belief that access to business education and experienced mentorship shouldn't be reserved for the well-funded or well-connected.

"Amplēo's mission is to build a world where significantly more startups and small businesses survive and thrive. The failure rates for small businesses are unacceptably high and what Silicon Slopes and Start School are doing is perfectly aligned with our vision for entrepreneurship in Utah. We look forward to providing the experience and resources for these entrepreneurs to scale," said Joe Grover, Chief Growth Officer at Amplēo.

Start School is built for a new era of entrepreneurship, one where AI enables solo founders to build what once required large teams and significant capital. The program centers on practical execution, real-world support, and community-driven growth, guided by two core principles: show up consistently, and give more than you take.

Amplēo brings seasoned fractional executives and embedded operators to the program, giving early-stage founders access to the kind of leadership and mentorship they couldn't otherwise afford.

"When we looked to expand Start School, we intentionally sought out Amplēo as a major partner. Their long history in Utah, community-first orientation, and deep operational expertise make them the perfect team to help us scale this mission and support the next generation of founders," said Clint Betts, Chief Executive Officer of Silicon Slopes.

Start School is part of Silicon Slopes' broader vision of Entrepreneurship for the 99% — the belief that the tools, mentorship, and community needed to build a business should be available to everyone. To learn more or apply, visit https://www.siliconslopes.com/start-school-application.

About Amplēo: Amplēo has spent more than 30 years helping small and scaling companies break through barriers to growth. Backed by private equity and trusted by over 14,000 companies nationwide, Amplēo provides seasoned operators across finance, HR, and marketing, along with sales tax compliance and business valuation services. Amplēo's experts integrate directly into teams, delivering both the executive leadership and full-service execution that growing companies need, without the cost of full-time hires. Learn more at ampleo.com.

About Silicon Slopes: Silicon Slopes is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization governed by Utah entrepreneurs and community leaders, which exists to empower entrepreneurs to build and innovate with the mission to ensure Utah remains the best place in the world to start, grow, and scale a company. Silicon Slopes reaches a unique audience of more than 250,000 on a monthly basis through its various media channels and properties, and organizes more than 200 events annually, drawing more than 40,000 total attendees each year. Learn more at siliconslopes.com.

SOURCE Ampleo