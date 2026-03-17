Amplēo Marketing and CMO Zen Merge to Expand Fractional CMO Services

LEHI, Utah, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplēo Marketing announced today that it is joining forces with CMO Zen, a fractional CMO firm founded by marketing strategist Chad Jardine. The move expands Amplēo Marketing's investment in fractional CMO services and strengthens its ability to pair senior marketing leadership with full-service agency support.

"Amplēo Marketing is built around connecting strategy to execution," said Lincoln Howell, CEO of Amplēo. "Too often, companies are forced to choose between senior marketing leadership and the resources to execute. With the addition of CMO Zen, we're bringing those together to help growing companies translate strategy into measurable growth."

Fractional CMO leadership has emerged as a powerful model for growth companies that need experienced marketing strategy without the cost or commitment of a full-time executive. By merging with CMO Zen, Amplēo Marketing is deepening its commitment to the fractional CMO approach and expanding the expertise available to founders navigating complex marketing decisions.

Together, the organizations bring complementary strengths to the market: Amplēo Marketing's established agency capabilities and CMO Zen's focus on founder-facing strategic marketing leadership. The combination creates a more comprehensive resource for companies seeking both executive marketing judgment and coordinated execution across channels.

"Fractional service is evolving," said Chad Jardine, Founder of CMO Zen. "We're developing better ways to create value for clients. Amplēo Marketing and CMO Zen both recognized that shift and felt that by combining forces we could lead out better than either of us could alone."

Both organizations are widely respected within the marketing industry, with leadership teams that have spent decades helping companies navigate growth, go-to-market strategy, and marketing execution. The merger reflects a shared belief that companies benefit most when experienced strategic leadership is paired with strong operational support.

"Amplēo Marketing is focused on helping companies grow through disciplined, results-driven marketing," said David Mink, President of Ampleo Marketing. "CMO Zen brings deep experience in fractional marketing leadership and founder-focused strategy. Together we can offer companies a stronger blend of strategic perspective and full-service marketing agency support."

As part of the transaction, substantially all of the assets of CMO Zen have been acquired by Amplēo Marketing. The experience, frameworks, and insights developed through CMO Zen will strengthen Amplēo Marketing's expanding fractional CMO services and strategic marketing capabilities.

The combined organization will continue serving companies across a range of industries, particularly organizations seeking to move from early-stage marketing experimentation to more structured, repeatable systems for growth.

About Amplēo Marketing

Amplēo Marketing brings together fractional CMO leadership and full-service agency execution to help growing companies translate strategy into measurable growth. Through agencies like Avalaunch Media and a network of seasoned marketing experts, Amplēo Marketing provides capabilities including SEO, advertising, creative, content marketing, analytics, and embedded marketing leadership. Amplēo Marketing is part of Amplēo, which provides expertise across finance, HR, and marketing to support growing and scaling businesses.

About CMO Zen

CMO Zen is a fractional CMO firm that gives founders elite marketing judgment in a package that fits their stage — without the cost or commitment of a full-time executive. The firm helps companies between $1M and $50M in ARR replace chaotic marketing with a calm, repeatable system that drives revenue.

SOURCE Ampleo