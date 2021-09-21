AmpUp Adds Powerhouse Ventures As Strategic Investor

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric vehicle charging provider AmpUp has secured additional capital from leading cleantech investment firm Powerhouse Ventures . Powerhouse joins Goodyear ($GT), TechNexus, Foothill Ventures, and other firms in AmpUp's latest funding round.

Powerhouse Ventures is a seed-stage venture fund that backs founding teams building innovative software to rapidly transform our global energy and mobility systems. The fund is backed by industry veterans and leading energy and investment firms, including TotalEnergies Ventures, Centrica Innovations, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, former NRG CEO David Crane, former SunPower President Howard Wenger, and many more.

"We're proud to partner with distinguished investor Powerhouse Ventures as we move into our next phase of growth," said CEO of AmpUp Thomas Sun. "Powerhouse and their many partners have a strong track record of helping clean energy companies grow. We can't wait to work with them to further our mission of electrifying transportation".

The AmpUp product line provides an easy way to manage electric vehicle charging stations for property owners, utilities, and fleets. Founded in 2018, AmpUp's solutions serve thousands of EV drivers and charge station owners across North America and Europe. Secured less than one year from AmpUp's initial seed raise, AmpUp plans to use the new capital to scale operational and technical capabilities to meet growing sales demand.

"As the massive build-out of EV charging infrastructure continues to shift from vertically-integrated providers to open-network charging, the array of stakeholders in vehicle charging has multiplied," shared Emily Kirsch, Founder & Managing Partner of Powerhouse Ventures. "AmpUp provides a critical link between site hosts, fleet managers, utilities, and drivers, seamlessly improving the charging experience and capturing a critical point in the value chain."

For more information visit www.ampup.io .

About AmpUp:

AmpUp is an electric vehicle (EV) software company and network provider that enables drivers, hosts, and fleets to charge stress-free. Our technology gives businesses and property owners the ability to efficiently manage multiple charge stations and locations in one platform. Advanced features, such as smart scheduling, dynamic access control and energy optimization provide site hosts flexibility and affordability for their charger investment. With headquarters in Cupertino, CA, AmpUp's network and software solutions have been deployed for customers across North America and Europe. Key customers include JLL, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, Citizen's Bank, Hilton Garden Inn, and Holiday Inn. For more information on AmpUp, visit www.ampup.io.

About Powerhouse:

Powerhouse Ventures backs founding teams building innovative software to rapidly transform our global energy and mobility systems. We believe that addressing the climate crisis requires deploying our most viable market-based solutions today.

Powerhouse is an innovation firm that partners with corporations to help them find and engage with cutting-edge startups, tap into proprietary market insights, and lead the next century of clean technology innovation. Powerhouse's partners include Schneider Electric, Enel, Marubeni Power, DNV, Google, and more.

For more information, visit www.powerhouse.fund.

