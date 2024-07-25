AmpUp and EVSE Partner with the Los Angeles Bureau of Street Lighting (LABSL) to Power Streetlight EV Charging Stations

AmpUp and EVSE Bring Convenient EV Charging to LA's Urban Streets

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AmpUp, the most reliable and comprehensive electric vehicle (EV) charging software platform, and EVSE, a Division of Control Module Inc., which designs and manufactures unique, patented, retractable-cable EV charging stations and support equipment, today announced an expanded deployment for the Los Angeles Bureau of Street Lighting (LABSL) providing Level 2 EV chargers for an additional 150 existing streetlight poles throughout LA communities.

EVSE and AmpUp Streetlight EV Charging Stations for the Los Angeles Bureau of Street Lighting (LABSL) EVSE and AmpUp Streetlight EV Charging Stations for the Los Angeles Bureau of Street Lighting (LABSL)

AmpUp's software, designed for simplicity and high reliability, ensures users can easily manage their EV charging sessions with minimal downtime and maximum availability of charging stations. AmpUp offers convenient app-less charging, while drivers who prefer using the AmpUp app can pay with all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and WEX.

EVSE offers a unique light pole-mounted EV solution that can be installed on existing or new structures to save installation costs, enable curbside charging, and utilize precious right-of-way resources. This solution can lower installation costs by up to 70% compared to ground-mounted stations by eliminating digging-related construction and reducing the need for electrical wiring. Installed above grade at 10 feet, the solution reduces vandalism, vehicular damage, tripping hazards, and cable damage. The 25-foot cable descends upon activation and retracts when unplugged from the vehicle.

With a proven track record of over a decade, EVSE's American-made EV solutions have demonstrated exceptional reliability across thousands of installations serving hundreds of utilities and municipalities nationwide, establishing it as a trusted industry leader.

"Pole-mounted chargers make EV charging more accessible to a broader population, including those living in multi-unit dwellings or areas where traditional charging stations are scarce," said Dean Spacht, vice president of sales and marketing of EVSE. "While our patented retractable cable design addresses the city's urban safety and vandalism concerns, AmpUp's platform adds reliability and a crucial layer of grid intelligence. Their demand response feature allows for managed loads during peak demand, supporting grid stability. The EVSE-AmpUp team delivers a smart, secure urban charging solution that serves EV owners and contributes to overall energy management in cities."

Pole-mounted EV chargers are an excellent charging solution for Los Angeles, with its high population density, especially in urban areas where parking is often limited to on-street only. These convenient chargers provide a solution for residents who drive EVs and only have access to on-street parking. In a city where space is at a premium, elevated streetlight or utility pole-mounted chargers save valuable ground space that traditional EV charging stations would otherwise occupy.

LABSL oversees the city's complex lighting infrastructure, featuring over 220,000 lighting poles. The LABSL streetlight EV charging program began with a mayoral target to install 10,000 EV chargers throughout the city, alongside a BSL initiative to replace existing bulbs with energy-efficient LEDs. The bulb switch significantly reduces electricity demand for lighting, freeing up capacity for other uses such as EV charging. The chargers are integrated into the existing streetlight infrastructure, utilizing 240-volt electrical service without requiring upgrades.

By integrating EV charging within existing streetlights, LABSL aims to support the mandate set by the Mayor's Sustainable pLAn, which targets a 25% increase in EV adoption by 2025 (adding 100,000 new electric vehicles), 80% by 2035, and 100% by 2050.

About AmpUp

AmpUp makes charging effortless. Our mission is to power the EV revolution by radically simplifying EV charging with smart technology solutions that balance energy usage, resulting in a cleaner, smarter grid. In a mere three years, our software has rapidly captured 4% of the US commercial L2 market while maintaining an industry-leading 98.5% charging session success rate. With headquarters in Santa Clara, CA, AmpUp's network of thousands of EV charging stations has been deployed for customers across North America, including JLL, CBRE, Domino's Pizza, Goodyear, Under Armour, Hilton, and more. For more information on AmpUp, visit www.ampup.io. For marketing inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About EVSE, a Division of Control Module Inc.

Founded in 1969, EVSE, a Division of Control Module Inc. (CMI), is a global provider of innovative systems and solutions for workforce data collection, EV charging, and fleet management for over 50 years. CMI, located in Enfield, CT, is committed to providing solutions that improve efficiency, streamline operations, and reduce operating costs while conserving energy and helping sustain the environment. To read more about EVSE, visit www.evsellc.com. For marketing inquiries, please contact Dean Spacht at [email protected].

SOURCE AmpUp