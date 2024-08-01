AmpUp Appoints Michael DiNucci as Chief Revenue Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AmpUp , the most reliable and comprehensive electric vehicle (EV) charging software platform, accelerates its growth trajectory with the appointment of EV charging industry veteran Michael DiNucci as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, DiNucci will lead all global sales and field operations for the company.

DiNucci brings nearly 30 years of technology industry experience to AmpUp, with the last 15 years focused on SaaS and clean transportation. He joins AmpUp after holding executive positions at prominent EV charging network companies, including ChargePoint.

"We're thrilled to welcome Mike to the AmpUp team," said Tom Sun, CEO and co-founder of AmpUp. "Mike's extensive EV charging experience and proven revenue growth track record align perfectly with AmpUp's goals. His leadership will accelerate our innovation and market expansion, further solidifying our position as the industry's leading EV charging platform."

During his tenure at ChargePoint from 2008 to 2020, DiNucci played a crucial role in leading the company's worldwide sales efforts and field operations. He then served as CRO at Netradyne, an A.I. company specializing in fleet safety and video telematics, from 2020 to 2022.

"I'm excited to join AmpUp at this pivotal time in the company's growth," said DiNucci. "AmpUp's innovative approach to EV charging and its commitment to simplifying the charging experience aligns perfectly with my passion for driving revenue growth in the clean transportation sector. I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success and furthering its mission of powering the EV revolution."

DiNucci's expertise spans Sales, Marketing, Business Development, Customer Success, and Operations. Before his time at ChargePoint, he managed sales teams at high-growth companies, including VeriSign, NetApp, CyberSource, Silicon Graphics, and Xactly. A UCLA graduate with degrees in Business Administration and English Literature, DiNucci resides in Silicon Valley with his wife, Kelly.

About AmpUp

AmpUp makes charging effortless. Our mission is to power the EV revolution by radically simplifying EV charging with smart technology solutions that balance energy usage, resulting in a cleaner, smarter grid. In a mere three years, our software has rapidly captured 4% of the US commercial L2 market while maintaining an industry-leading 98.5% charging session success rate. With headquarters in Santa Clara, CA, AmpUp's network of thousands of EV charging stations has been deployed for customers across North America, including JLL, CBRE, Domino's Pizza, Goodyear, Under Armour, Hilton, and more. For more information on AmpUp, visit www.ampup.io . For marketing inquiries, please contact [email protected] .

