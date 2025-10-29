AMR Clinical Implements Todata's SiteGrades for Enterprise-Wide Operational Intelligence

Todata Analytics

Oct 29, 2025, 08:36 ET

Integrated clinical research site organization will use SiteGrades and compliant AI to optimize operations, Resource Allocation, and quality across 30+ sites

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMR Clinical, a leading integrated research site organization with over 30 locations across the U.S., has implemented Todata Analytics'SiteGrades as its enterprise operational intelligence solution. The partnership focuses on maximizing capacity, standardizing performance, and ensuring consistent execution across AMR Clinical's expansive network.

AMR Clinical and Todata Analytics
Quote from Kari Delahunty, COO, AMR Clinical

SiteGrades will unify data from AMR Clinical's existing systems, providing visibility into enrollment performance, exam room utilization, staff capacity, and profitability — all with no extra data entry. This consolidated data will help leadership to make faster, more confident decisions about resource allocation, process replication, and recruitment across its database of more than 1 million participants.

"When you operate an integrated network of our size, operational clarity is critical for meeting and exceeding trial targets," said Kari Delahunty, COO of AMR Clinical. "SiteGrades gives us a single place to evaluate all performance data across both the site and organizational levels. We'll also leverage sophisticated AI analysis safely, which will be a great asset for building operational rigor."

The AI analysis will be delivered via Tod AI, which is a layer within Todata's secure, HIPAA-compliant framework. The compliant AI solution enables teams to ask complex, unstructured questions and receive instant, data-sourced answers.

"To bring consistency to the way a large number of sites operate, you have to bring consistency to the way your leaders can track and manage operations every day," said Nicole Osborn, CEO and Principal Owner of Todata. "For AMR Clinical, SiteGrades will automate a large amount of manual work and analysis. More importantly, it will help AMR Clinical uphold its standard of excellence as it continues to grow strategically."

About AMR Clinical

AMR Clinical is a leading integrated research site partner focused on delivering quality without compromise and predictable results for Sponsors and CROs. With over 30 years of experience, 30+ research sites across the U.S., and 8,000+ studies completed, AMR Clinical helps accelerate clinical advancements while maintaining a commitment to operational excellence. Learn more at amr-clinical.com.

About Todata Analytics

Founded in 2017 and based in Omaha, Nebraska, Todata Analytics helps growing businesses turn complex data into clear decisions. The company provides business intelligence solutions for clients in finance, clinical research, manufacturing, healthcare, and professional services. Specialized products include CPAGrades for accounting firms, SiteGrades for site organizations, and Tod AI, an intelligent assistant that compliantly answers complex business questions in real time. Learn more at todata.com.

Contact
Andrew Kimball
(402) 819-4057
[email protected]

