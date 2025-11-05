Tekton Research Selects Todata's SiteGrades and Tod AI as Enterprise Business Intelligence Solution

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tekton Research, a leading multispecialty clinical trial site organization conducting Phase 1-4 trials, has selected Todata Analytics' SiteGrades platform and Tod AI layer as its enterprise business intelligence solution. The partnership comes as Tekton continues rapid expansion, adding seven new research sites in 2025 alone.

Clinical research site network chooses integrated analytics solution to support aggressive growth trajectory and strengthen operations across 25+ research sites Quote from Timothy Ryan, CFO of Tekton

"At our size, collecting and analyzing data is an essential task for multiple teams," said Timothy Ryan, CFO of Tekton. "No matter how efficient your processes are, it takes significant time to run exports, request data from others, then try to reconcile data that might not be perfectly in sync in terms of timing or format. SiteGrades erases that friction and that busywork."

Site organizations typically rely on specialized tools, including a CTMS for trial management and separate systems for recruitment, billing, HR, and site operations. Each serves a critical function, but none provide the connected view executives need to make fast, confident decisions about strategic growth.

"As you add sites, data complexity grows exponentially," said Nicole Osborn, CEO and Principal Owner of Todata. "There's an operational ceiling. Even with great people and processes, what works at 10 sites becomes unmanageable at 20 unless you start to automate the way your leadership team can see performance data."

For Tekton, capacity planning is particularly critical. Demand for sites surges variably across therapeutic areas — particularly in neurology, cardiometabolic, and vaccine research, where Tekton continues to see growth.

"Having instant visibility into capacity, enrollment pace, and resource utilization across our expanding network changes how quickly and confidently we can respond to Sponsor and CRO needs," said Taryn Collett, COO of Tekton.

The SiteGrades implementation will also include Tod AI, Todata's artificial intelligence layer. Tod AI addresses a growing challenge across clinical research: teams want AI-powered insights, but compliance risks stop many organizations from deploying AI safely.

"There's no question that AI can be valuable," said Collett. "The challenge is putting robust controls in place. Having a fully managed, compliant solution erases that worry entirely. Through Todata, our teams can leverage AI safely."

Tod AI operates within Todata's existing SOC 2- and HIPAA-compliant framework, with read-only access to connected data systems.

"The sooner you can get control of business data, the better," said Andrew Kimball, CCO of Todata Analytics. "If teams are running the same reports and updating the same spreadsheets week after week, that's a signal. Technology can automate that work and free up staff to focus on more consequential work."

SiteGrades will connect to Tekton's existing systems with no migration and no extra data entry required.

About Tekton Research

Founded in 2006, Tekton Research is a multi-site clinical trial organization conducting Phase 1-4 trials in neuroscience, cardiometabolic, general medicine, and infectious disease. Learn more at tektonresearch.com.

About Todata Analytics

Based in Omaha, Nebraska, Todata helps growing businesses turn complex data into clear decisions. Learn more at todata.com.

Media Contact:

Todata Analytics

Andrew Kimball

Chief Commercial Officer

(402) 819-4057

[email protected]

SOURCE Todata Analytics