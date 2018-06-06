AMRI Secures Seven-year NIH Contract from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

ALBANY, N.Y., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AMRI, a global contract research, development and manufacturing organization working with the life sciences industry to improve patient outcomes and quality of life, has secured a seven-year contract from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
AMRI's activities under the contract (HHSN272201800008I) will focus on the development and manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and drug product for Phase I clinical studies. The bulk of AMRI's work will occur at the company's Albany, New York, facilities.
"Our new contract with the NIH not only enhances AMRI's ability to positively impact the health of the general public, but it also serves as a testament of our work, giving prospective customers confidence in our aptitude to solve complex scientific challenges," noted Christopher Conway, senior vice president of Discovery, Development and Analytical Services and Fine Chemicals, at AMRI. "We are excited for the opportunity to further support this well-respected government agency aimed at advancing their researchers' programs."
Other programs where AMRI is contracted to provide services to NIH-funded researchers include the company's selection as a Dedicated Chemical Biology Consortium (CBC) Center for the NCI Experimental Therapeutics (NExT) Program, the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) and the Blueprint Neurotherapeutics Network.
About AMRI
AMRI, a global contract research and manufacturing organization, partners with the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. With locations in North America, Europe and Asia, AMRI's team combines scientific expertise and market-leading technology to provide a complete suite of solutions in Discovery, Development, Analytical Services; API Manufacturing; and Drug Product. For more information about AMRI, visit www.amriglobal.com.
