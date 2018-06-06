AMRI Secures Seven-year NIH Contract from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

"Our new contract with the NIH not only enhances AMRI's ability to positively impact the health of the general public, but it also serves as a testament of our work, giving prospective customers confidence in our aptitude to solve complex scientific challenges," noted Christopher Conway, senior vice president of Discovery, Development and Analytical Services and Fine Chemicals, at AMRI. "We are excited for the opportunity to further support this well-respected government agency aimed at advancing their researchers' programs."

Other programs where AMRI is contracted to provide services to NIH-funded researchers include the company's selection as a Dedicated Chemical Biology Consortium (CBC) Center for the NCI Experimental Therapeutics (NExT) Program, the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) and the Blueprint Neurotherapeutics Network.

About AMRI

