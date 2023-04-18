Amrop UK Promotes Consumer & Retail Executive Search Consultant Lucie Shaw to Equity Partner and Managing Partner

The global executive search firm will leverage Shaw's unique expertise in the fast-growing UK market.

LONDON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucie Shaw, an executive search consultant with numerous years of leadership advisory experience, has been named Managing Partner at Amrop UK, joining the three founding Managing Partners in equity ownership of the company as the UK business continues its impressive growth trajectory. The London-based leader, who co-leads Amrop's Global Consumer & Retail Practice, works with a broad range of domestic and international clients in the FMCG, Retail, Consumer Services, Travel, Leisure, and Hospitality industries.

Lucie, an Oxford graduate, commented:

"It has been a privilege to return to Amrop, and to be a part of a client-centric team which prioritises quality solutions across our sector and product teams. I am honoured to become an Equity Partner within the UK business and look forward to playing a key role in the business' growth and evolution.

Amrop UK Managing Partner Adam Saunders commented on her promotion:

"Lucie has earned a strong reputation throughout her career for delivering top-tier Executive Search and talent consulting projects and is known for her focus on quality. We are lucky to have her on board, and we can't wait to see how she shapes the futures of our many consumer-facing clients."

About Amrop

Amrop is a global leadership consulting firm, offering retained executive search, board and leadership advisory services. We advise the world's most dynamic, agile organisations on identifying and positioning Leaders For What's Next - adept at working across borders, in markets around the world. Established in 1977, Amrop operates in Asia, EMEA and the Americas.

Contact for Amrop UK

Nicola James, UK Operations

Amrop UK

London, UK

[email protected]

+44 20 3968 7755

www.amrop.co.uk

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1755576/Amrop_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Amrop