Amsino Announces Agreement with ampiezza, a Vizient Aggregation Group, for Pre-Filled Flush Syringes

POMONA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsino International, Inc., a global manufacturer of single-use medical devices, announced the execution of an agreement with ampiezza. ampiezza, founded by Ochsner Health and supported by Vizient, serves as a single sourcing entity supporting over 90 health systems. The agreement provides ampiezza members with contracted pricing access to Amsino's portfolio of Pre-Filled Flush Syringes, effective December 1, 2025.

Under this agreement, Amsino becomes a contracted option for ampiezza members seeking high-quality, reliable flush syringe solutions. This agreement expands member choice by adding a competitive, value-driven supplier committed to supply continuity and clinical performance.

"We are pleased to partner with ampiezza and support their membership with dependable access to our pre-filled flush syringe portfolio," said Jeff Reid, President, North America. "This agreement reflects Amsino's commitment to delivering quality, consistency, and supply assurance to health systems nationwide."

Featured Products Available Under the Agreement

Amsino's pre-filled flush syringe portfolio includes several key configurations designed to support safety, clinician workflow, and reliable supply access:

3705-3US1 – North American–Made Pre-Filled Flush Syringe: Manufactured in North America, offering enhanced supply resilience and reduced lead times.

3705CUS – North American–Made, Sterile-Field–Ready Flush Syringe: Packaged for sterile field applications and manufactured in North America to support nearshoring and continuity of supply.

Amsino's pre-filled flush syringes are engineered to support safe and efficient vascular access maintenance across diverse care settings. With robust manufacturing capabilities and a strong focus on supply resilience, Amsino continues to expand its role as a trusted partner to healthcare providers across the United States.

The agreement is now active, and ampiezza members may access pricing and product details through their standard Vizient/ ampiezza contracting channels.

About Amsino International, Inc.

Amsino International is a medical device and consumables manufacturer focused on delivering healthcare solutions ranging from medication delivery and respiratory therapy to urological care and surgical supplies. Our mission is to provide safe, efficient, and high value products that support clinicians and patients. Amsino's latest manufacturing expansion further boosts its North American capabilities and strengthens supply chain resilience.

SOURCE Amsino International