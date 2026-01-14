Amsive Announces Amsive Health, Formalizing Its Healthcare Marketing Practice to Drive Accelerated Growth for Health Plans, Health Systems, and Providers

Built on decades of healthcare experience, trusted by the nation's leading brands, and powered by an integrated team of strategy, media, creative, and production experts, Amsive Health sets a new standard for compliant, data-driven healthcare growth.

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsive, a leading performance marketing and production partner, today announced Amsive Health, the formalization of the agency's specialized healthcare marketing practice designed to help brands drive accountable, compliant, and measurable growth at a time of unprecedented change across the healthcare landscape.

As healthcare organizations navigate shifting regulations, evolving patient expectations, tighter margins, and rapid advances in data, AI, and digital engagement, Amsive Health brings together decades of healthcare experience and deep category expertise across health plans, health systems, and multi-location providers. Trusted by some of the nation's leading healthcare brands, the practice combines advanced data intelligence, performance media, creative, analytics, and large-scale production to solve the most complex healthcare marketing challenges with clarity and confidence.

"Amsive Health formalizes what we've been building and delivering for years within Amsive," said Michael Coppola, CEO of Amsive. "In today's environment, healthcare organizations need more than marketing — they need a partner with real category depth, operational scale, and a proven track record in regulated growth. Our healthcare work spans payers and providers nationwide, supported by a broad team of healthcare specialists and performance results that consistently outperform market benchmarks. Amsive Health brings together the talent, technology, and accountability required to drive growth responsibly and measurably."

Amsive Health leverages Amsive's proprietary Audience Science® approach, unifying patient and member insights, intent signals, and condition-level precision to help organizations attract, convert, and retain their highest-value audiences. The practice delivers integrated healthcare marketing across digital, direct, data and analytics, creative, and technology designed to perform in highly regulated environments while adapting to rapidly evolving market dynamics. Across engagements, Amsive Health has helped healthcare brands achieve meaningful efficiency gains, including up to 20% lower cost per acquisition through omnichannel performance optimization.

"Our focus is on turning healthcare complexity into clarity and action," said Gary Stubblefield, SVP, Healthcare Practice Lead. "When everything from patient behavior to technology platforms is shifting, precision matters more than ever. We design growth strategies built on deep healthcare insight, data intelligence, and regulatory realities — helping organizations align acquisition, engagement, and retention around what drives sustainable performance, and prove ROI every step of the way."

The practice is supported by Amsive's national production infrastructure, enabling healthcare clients to execute high-volume, high-precision campaigns across channels while maintaining speed, quality, and regulatory rigor — even as scale, compliance, and efficiency demands continue to increase.

"Amsive Health reflects the scale and maturity of our healthcare work today," said Craig Blake, Agency Growth. "In a period of disruption and consolidation across healthcare, this is about bringing strategy, media, creative, data, and production together into one connected engine — so healthcare brands can grow faster, smarter, and with confidence."

Amsive Health builds on an established portfolio of healthcare clients across payer, provider, and care delivery organizations, delivering proven results in enrollment growth, location expansion, and patient acquisition.

About Amsive and Amsive Health

Amsive is a data-led performance marketing agency that enhances ROI through innovative customer acquisition, engagement, and communications solutions. A full-service partner with both digital and direct-native expertise, Amsive designs audience, creative, and channel strategies that amplify growth, leveraging in-house campaign execution and large-scale production capabilities for seamless delivery.

At the core of Amsive's success is Audience Science®, its proprietary approach to audience building and analysis, channel activation, testing, and measurement. By navigating today's marketing complexity, Amsive helps brands develop optimal audiences, prove performance, and focus on their next best customer.

Amsive Health is Amsive's dedicated healthcare marketing practice, purpose-built to help healthcare organizations drive measurable, compliant growth. Combining deep expertise across health plans, health systems, and multi-location providers, Amsive Health delivers integrated performance marketing solutions that connect data, creativity, and compliance. Supported by Amsive's in-house media, analytics, technology, and production infrastructure, the practice enables healthcare brands to execute with precision, accountability, and speed in highly regulated environments. Amsive Health represents the evolution and expansion of healthcare work Amsive has delivered for decades, not a new standalone entity.

