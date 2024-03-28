Amsive Named A 2024 Google Premier Partner

Amsive once again secures a spot in the highest tier of the Google Partners program

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsive, a data-led performance marketing agency, has again attained Premier Partner status within the Google Partners program for 2024. This milestone marks a moment of great pride as the agency celebrates our recognition in the program for more than a decade.

As the most exclusive tier of the program, Premier Partner status is reserved for the top 3% of Google Partners in their respective countries. This continued recognition underscores Amsive's leadership and unwavering focus on amplifying client performance.

We're excited to continue empowering businesses with innovative strategies and unparalleled support for their growth.

"We're proud to maintain our standing as a Google Premier Partner," said Michael Coppola, President of Amsive. "Being part of this exclusive group highlights our decades-long commitment to delivering exceptional marketing solutions and showcases our expertise with Google Ads and related products. As a Premier Partner, we're excited to continue empowering businesses with innovative strategies and unparalleled support for their growth."

As a Google Premier Partner for several years, Amsive gains access to exclusive benefits that support continued success for clients, including dedicated strategic account support, pilot opportunities, and executive experiences and networking.

"Achieving Google Premier Partner status is a testament to Amsive's dedication to excellence in digital marketing," continued Michael Candullo, EVP of Digital Operations. "It reflects our team's diligence, proficiency, and leadership in the ever-evolving digital landscape. We look forward to driving even greater success for our clients."

About Google Partners

The Google Partners program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.

About Amsive

Amsive is a data-led performance marketing agency that enhances ROI through innovative customer acquisition, engagement, and communications solutions. A full-service partner with both digital and direct-native expertise, Amsive design audience, creative, and channel strategies that amplify growth using in-house campaign and production capabilities for seamless execution. At the core of Amsive's success is Audience Science™, our unique approach to audience building and analysis, channel activation, testing, and measurement. We navigate today's marketing complexity to develop optimal audiences and surpass performance objectives, always focusing on your next best customer. To learn more, visit Amsive.com .

