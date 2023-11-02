Amsive Boosts Sales Performance for Retailers by Empowering eCommerce Across 300+ Global Shopping Channels, Achieves Feedonomics Omnichannel Certification

News provided by

Amsive

02 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

A new level of partnership expands Amsive's strengths in scaling omnichannel selling for eCommerce brands

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Nov. 02, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsive, a leading performance marketing agency, today announced it has further accelerated its clients' multichannel sales advantage by partnering with Feedonomics, the market leader in product feed management and marketplace syndication for eCommerce businesses. This recognition comes on the heels of the agency's unifying rebrand, reflecting their proprietary Audience Science™ approach that enables clients to navigate marketing complexity focused on their next, best customers.

Continue Reading
Amsive Achieves Omnichannel Certification
Amsive Achieves Omnichannel Certification

Already a long-time partner of both the BigCommerce Agency Partner and Technology Partner networks, Amsive's dedication to crafting channel-agnostic strategies for the brands they serve has been further solidified by achieving Feedonomics Omnichannel Certified Agency (OCA) Partner status. This certification reinforces Amsive's unwavering promise to identifying, developing, and scaling clients' highest-value audiences and targeting them where they prefer to discover, research, and purchase products online. 

"During a time of climbing acquisition costs for our brand partners, Amsive continues our commitment to the constant optimization of lower funnel advertising dollars," stated Tom DiDomenico, SVP, Digital Strategy and Technology. "The customer journey evolves daily and requires an agile, omnichannel approach to bring new customers into the fold. Without partners like Feedonomics this can be challenging, particularly with Gen Z's morphing buying patterns and social media engagement. This partnership allows us to easily incorporate otherwise challenging or exclusive selling destinations into our strategic planning." 

By seamlessly integrating the Feedonomics platform, Amsive clients can efficiently list and sell their products across today's foremost online shopping destinations including Google, Amazon, Walmart, TikTok, Meta, and more.

"The Omnichannel Certified Partner Program is designed to connect brands and retailers to more data pathways and systems through a robust network of agency and tech partners – and that includes introducing them to industry-leading agency partners like Amsive," explained Matt Dornfeld, Senior Director, Global Partnerships at Feedonomics. "We're excited and proud to welcome Amsive into the program as we share in the ultimate goal to drive scalable growth for eCommerce businesses."

The partnership between Amsive and Feedonomics is focused on driving omnichannel growth and ROI for retailers across their highest-value target audiences. Rooted in a data-led audience strategy and with the expert support of Feedonomics, this latest certification cements Amsive's commitment to amplifying results for every single client.

"We're thrilled to see Amsive become an Omnichannel Certified Agency Partner with Feedonomics," said Dan Fertig, Vice President, Agency & Technology Partnerships at BigCommerce. "As a BigCommerce Agency Partner, Amsive has continually shown expertise in developing data-driven omnichannel strategies for their clients. Partners like Amsive are invaluable in providing merchants the tools and expertise needed to sell and grow in today's increasingly complex ecommerce landscape."

About Amsive
Amsive is a data-driven performance marketing agency that enhances marketing ROI through innovative customer acquisition and engagement solutions. As a full-service agency, Amsive enables growth by leveraging digital and direct-native expertise, with dedicated teams shaping powerful strategies, creative executions, direct mail, digital marketing, including SEO, paid search, media, and performance measurement. At the core of Amsive's success is Audience Science™, a unique approach to audience building and analysis, channel activation, testing, and measurement, which navigates today's marketing complexity to develop optimal audiences and surpass performance objectives, always focusing on our next best customer. To learn more, visit Amsive.com.

About Feedonomics
Feedonomics unlocks scalable data ingestion, optimization, syndication, and other capabilities with its leading product feed management platform. The flexible platform, full-service support team, and automated order management technology allows Feedonomics to support a variety of data management use cases across numerous industries, including ecommerce, automotive, employment, travel, real estate, and more. Feedonomics has thousands of active clients, integrations with the top ecommerce platforms and systems, and partnerships with industry leaders like TikTok, Amazon, Meta, Google, and Target. For more information, please visit www.feedonomics.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Contact: Joan Patrick, [email protected]

SOURCE Amsive

Also from this source

Amsive Wins Two Search Engine Land Awards with Erin Rooney Doland Named Search Marketer of the Year and Amsive Securing Best Local Search Initiative - SEO

Amsive Wins Two Search Engine Land Awards with Erin Rooney Doland Named Search Marketer of the Year and Amsive Securing Best Local Search Initiative - SEO

Leading performance marketing agency, Amsive's Erin Rooney Doland has been named Search Marketer of the Year, while the agency received top accolades ...

Amsive Unifies Branding to Reflect Its Audience Science™ Approach

Amsive, a leading performance marketing agency, announced today that all services and channels will now operate under one brand. The company was...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Electronic Commerce

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.