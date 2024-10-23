Amsive Nominated for Three Categories in the 2024 Search Engine Land Awards Across AI and SEO

Performance marketing pioneers Amsive, recognized for excellence, secures Best Overall SEO for Small Business.

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsive, a leading performance marketing agency, was nominated for three awards at the 2024 Search Engine Land Awards. This acknowledgment underscores Amsive's relentless drive to push the boundaries of marketing performance, utilizing cutting-edge strategies to deliver exceptional results for clients across industries.

This acknowledgment underscores Amsive’s relentless drive to push the boundaries of marketing performance, utilizing cutting-edge strategies to deliver exceptional results for clients across industries.

The team ultimately secured the award for Best Overall SEO Initiative for Small Business, highlighting the accelerated importance of organic strategies and diligence. Will Guevara, team leader and SEO Strategist, said, "Our success highlights the power of ensuring data drives an SEO strategy and decision-making. By focusing on providing real value to users and understanding search intent, we were able to turn their performance around and deliver meaningful results, even in a highly competitive industry."

"This recognition is a testament to the dedication and innovation of our talented team," said Michael Coppola, President of Amsive. "Our approach focuses on leveraging data to uncover hidden opportunities, combining technical expertise with creative strategies to develop tailored solutions. We're proud to lead in search marketing, consistently exceeding our clients' expectations through unmatched performance. These honors showcase the impact we can make for our clients and the industry."

The recent recognitions from Search Engine Land, along with being named a Crain's Best Place to Work in NYC and receiving four US Search Awards nominations, reaffirm Amsive's industry leadership and commitment to bold, innovative strategies that push boundaries.

About Amsive

Amsive is a data-led performance marketing agency that enhances ROI through innovative customer acquisition, engagement, and communications solutions. A full-service partner with both digital and direct-native expertise, Amsive design audience, creative, and channel strategies that amplify growth using in-house campaign and production capabilities for seamless execution. At the core of Amsive's success is Audience Science™, our unique approach to audience building and analysis, channel activation, testing, and measurement. We navigate today's marketing complexity to develop optimal audiences and surpass performance objectives, always focusing on your next best customer. To learn more, visit Amsive.com .

Media Contact

Mary Beth Keelty

[email protected]

646.753.2462

SOURCE Amsive