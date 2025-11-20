AmSpa Appoints Adam Reinebach as CEO; Founder Alex Thiersch Elevated to Chairman

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Med Spa Association (AmSpa), the national membership organization serving medical aesthetic practices, announced today that Adam Reinebach, a veteran executive in the media and information space, has joined the organization as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Founder Alex R. Thiersch, JD, will assume the role of Chairman of the Board, positioning him to focus more intensely on AmSpa's critical work on policy, advocacy, and the industry's next phase of growth and transformation.

Thiersch will continue to lead the industry on policy, advocacy, and compliance-related matters, while also remaining highly involved in the industry's largest conference, the Medical Spa Show. He will also represent the association more broadly through speaking, writing, and hosting AmSpa's weekly podcast series, Medical Spa Insider.

"I'm thrilled to bring on a leader with Adam's experience and skill set," said Thiersch. "His past success as a CEO and deep knowledge in areas like research, events and marketing will help AmSpa achieve the vision I have for our association and the industry as a whole. This transition will also provide me with much-needed bandwidth to help the industry during this critical stage in our growth."

"I am confident that Adam will continue to catapult AmSpa into the future and that his experience and steady vision will help us deliver cutting-edge benefits to our 4,000+ members, unite providers and industry, and champion safety, compliance and community."

Reinebach brings more than 20 years of senior leadership to the role, with a track record of scaling subscription-based businesses, driving membership benefits, and spearheading market-leading research and events. He most recently worked as an Operating Partner for Beringer Capital, a private equity firm, and was previously CEO of BridgeTower Media, a private equity-backed B2B information company serving the legal, business, construction and home furnishings communities.

"I'm excited to join AmSpa at such a pivotal moment," said Reinebach. "With the medical aesthetics industry undergoing rapid transformation – from personalized, AI-driven treatment protocols to a surge in minimally invasive options – the role AmSpa serves within this space is more important than ever."

Under the new leadership structure, AmSpa is focusing on several key strategic priorities in the coming year, including:

Enhanced membership benefits

Expanded news and insights

Certification and credentialing programs

New industry research and education

Improved user experience across the website and member portal

About American Med Spa Association (AmSpa)

The American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) provides business, legal, and clinical training and resources to medical spas and aesthetic practices throughout the country. AmSpa's events—including Medical Spa & Aesthetic Boot Camps, Academy for Injection Anatomy trainings and Medical Spa Show—provide business and legal best-practices to anyone entering the medical spa space or looking to improve their existing practice. AmSpa Members receive access to legal summaries of laws governing medical spas in their state, discounts, a robust and growing webinar library, and many other benefits. For more information visit www.americanmedspa.org, call 312-981-0993, or email [email protected] .

