Medical Spa Show 2026 Early Bird Registration Is Open Through December 15

What Makes MSS the Place to Be

Looking back, MSS 25 set a new standard in the industry, drawing more than 2,000 passionate clinicians, business owners and thought leaders to the Wynn for a weekend that underscored a unified response to industry challenges, public scrutiny and the push for higher standards.

The show opened with pre-conference deep dives, including the renowned Medical Spa Boot Camp, a Mergers & Acquisitions Summit, and a hands-on ultrasound workshop headlined by Dr. Steven F. Weiner. Energy-based device demonstrations by Loretta Zanetti, ARNP, and Stephen Ellis, MD, combined clinical innovation with practical takeaways. Meanwhile, Erika Barry's Social Media Mastery session and delivered must-have skills on growing an authentic online presence. Thursday brought AmSpa Members together for the breezy, Tulum-esque Members Reception, where old friends reunited and new connections were made, before celebrating the exclusive U.S. launch party of Acclaro Medical's AuraLux cold fiber laser.

AmSpa founder Alex Thiersch, JD, centered the General Session on industry unity, compliance and raising the bar for safety. That message resonated throughout intensive breakout tracks on biohacking, regenerative medicine, marketing, legal essentials and patient experience. Fascinating panels such as "Dangerous Practices, Devastating Consequences" brought legal experts Bradford Adatto, JD, and Michael Byrd, JD, to the stage, translating policy changes and regulatory risks into actionable advice.

The keynote sessions saw George Baxter-Holder, DNP, ARNP, CANS, and Kyle Scheele share powerful stories of resilience, creativity and leadership. Their messages, combined with practical sessions on sexual wellness, cultural competence and inclusive care from innovators such as Michelle Henry, MD, solidified MSS as the place where important conversations took place. The Expo Hall teemed with 212 vendors, each bringing the latest in medical devices, skin care science, software and services, giving attendees tangible tools to drive their businesses forward.

Social moments, such as the unforgettable Opening Night Party and Sunset Sips reception on the Cristal Terrace, cultivated deep comradery. Whether forging new business partnerships, sharing patient safety stories or simply celebrating collective achievements, MSS showcased why medical aesthetics thrives on both education and authentic human connection.

Powering Your Profession at Medical Spa Show 2026

This legacy leads directly into MSS 26. With "Rooted in Purpose" as the guiding principle, Medical Spa Show 2026 is crafted for clinicians, entrepreneurs and investors who care about building a future founded in safety, compliance and compassionate care. Expect an agenda packed with CME-accredited sessions, advanced workshops, and powerhouse speakers such as the likes of Erika Barry, NP-C, Dr. Shino Bay Aguilera, Dr. Kay Durairaj and Dr. Gretchen Frieling, each bringing fresh insights on everything from hormones and peptides to metabolic health, digital branding and inclusive care. This is the place where the next era of medical aesthetics will be defined—on the main stage, in illuminating panel discussions and side by side with the most innovative minds in the business.

"It has all of your resources, all of your mentors, all of your community, all of your lessons that you need to learn about growth and clinical education and legal and compliance in one place," Katie Duke, NP, said of Medical Spa Show.

Partnership is woven deeply into the MSS experience, whether through the buzzing Expo Hall with more than 200 top brands, spontaneous hallway collaborations or mentorships that move your practice forward. Many attendees find that some of their most valuable relationships and game-changing ideas spark not just in formal sessions but in conversations over coffee, at legendary parties or on the Wynn's lush terraces.

AmSpa Members enjoy not only preferred pricing and early registration access but also exclusive perks such as the Member Lounge: a greenery-filled oasis in the Expo Hall with puppies and coffee, perfect for recharging and networking. The Members Reception promises a garden party atmosphere, with live entertainment. Additional member benefits include complimentary access to MSS Replay (where you can stream practice-boosting sessions through March 2027), preferential pricing in every phase of registration, priority access to networking opportunities, and even the chance to share your story on the Medical Spa Insider podcast.

For those eyeing the future of aesthetics as investors or practice builders, MSS 26 now offers one-day and two-day investor passes so you can learn how the most successful med spa businesses operate and scale.

Early Bird Registration for MSS 26 ends December 15, 2025, and space is limited. Join us at Wynn Las Vegas, April 9–12, 2026, and be part of the community shaping the future of medical aesthetics. Register for MSS26 at medicalspashow.com.

