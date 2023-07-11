Amsted Automotive Group to Present EV Drivetrain Technology at TMC2023, China's Premier International Powertrain Conference

15 th International Automotive Powertrain Technology Congress (TMC2023) is China's most influential automotive drivetrain technology event

Company booth to also offer displays and demonstrations of its advanced technologies

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Automotive Group will give a presentation and host demonstrations of its advanced powertrain technologies at the prestigious 15th International Automotive Powertrain Technology Congress (TMC2023) in China. Addressing the rapid demand for electrified powertrains and the available solutions will be the focus of the event, previously known as TM Symposium China. Amsted Automotive will showcase its products in booth #45 and 46.

The event has been at the forefront of the electric vehicle conversation since 2009, particularly of electrified powertrain technology. It is a large-scale international technology exchange platform, helping to lead the direction of technological innovations and connecting the market demand.

More than 1,500 OEMs and global industry experts in transmissions, drivetrains, and powertrains are expected at TMC2023, many of whom will offer their insights during discussion panels and speeches. This includes Amsted, which will present information about its novel Multi-Functional Clutch Technology for EV Disconnects on the morning of July 14, 2023.

The Amsted Novel Multi-Functional Clutch Technology for EV Disconnects includes the Dynamic Controllable Clutch (DCC) that engages and disengages the drive axles, while also conserving energy and maintaining on-road and off-road capabilities. This allows an EV's range to increase by up to 10%, depending on the application. Other capabilities include seamless AWD and 4WD disconnect and quick, reliable shifts for a more efficient and versatile electric drivetrain. This Amsted technology is currently in volume production electric pickups.

The detailed white paper about this technology can be downloaded at amstedauto.com.

About Amsted Automotive Group

In 2021, Amsted Automotive Group brought together Means Industries Inc., SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive customer base with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a nimble leader in advanced metal-forming and efficient torque management solutions for electrified propulsion systems. Amsted Automotive Group plays an integral role in global automatic transmissions designed and manufactured in North America, Europe, and Asia.

