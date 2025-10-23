Amsted Automotive Honored with Manufacturer of the Year Award

SAGINAW, Mich., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Automotive has been named the 2025 John G. Thodis Michigan Manufacturer of the Year – Large Tier by the Michigan Manufacturers Association (MMA). The award recognizes Amsted Automotive's ongoing commitment to innovation, workforce development, and manufacturing excellence across its global operations.

"We're honored to receive this award recognizing our commitment to safety, quality, and innovation," said Bill Kerfin, President of Amsted Automotive. "Our ability to adapt to evolving market requirements is driven by investing in our people, enabling us to deliver superior performance and reliability to every customer."

The Manufacturing Excellence Awards is the annual statewide celebration of the exceptional contributions that Michigan manufacturers make to their workforce, their communities, the economy and the industry. The program promotes the inspiring stories of Michigan's manufacturing industry, the thousands of unique manufacturing companies across the state, the hundreds of thousands of Michiganders employed in the industry and the local communities that support it.

For more than 120 years, MMA has served as a unifying champion of an industry that is in constant evolution and growth. They represent the most diverse manufacturing center in perhaps the entire world and, just as they have since the industrial revolution, Michigan will continue to be the cradle of innovation and invention for generations to come. MMA's sole purpose is to advocate for, support, train and grow the manufacturing industry in Michigan. Learn more about MMA and the 2025 Manufacturing Excellence Awards at mimfg.org/excellence.

About Amsted Automotive

Amsted Automotive was formed in 2021 through the integration of Burgess-Norton, Means Industries, Transform Automotive and SMW Manufacturing. With 21 facilities across North America, Europe, and Asia, the company supports global automotive, off-highway, and mining industries — producing over 200 million components and assemblies annually. Amsted Automotive is a leader in advanced metal-forming, cold-forming and powder metal technologies, as well as innovative propulsion solutions for electrified, hybrid and internal combustion engine powertrain systems. With global manufacturing including 13 U.S.-based facilities, Amsted minimizes tariff risks and supply delays through its ability to manufacturer in the customer's region.

