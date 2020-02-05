Amstel Light and Phil Mickelson Partner to Navigate the Awkwardness of Adult Male Friendships

The centerpiece of the campaign is a video content series, entitled 'In The Rough'. In the videos, Mickelson will cover a range of topics related to friendship – from how men can make new friends outside of their kids' friends' dads to initiating texting with a new acquaintance. It will include content on both Mickelson's and Amstel Light's social channels, in addition to paid media.

The unique, insight-driven campaign is focused on reaching male consumers, Gen X and older, who haven't traditionally been a focus of beer campaigns.

"Quality time with friends is only made better over a great beer like Amstel Light, which is the only beer I drink," said Phil Mickelson. "I am really excited about this partnership and to launch this new campaign as we work together to help adult men create new, long-lasting friendships around our shared love of Amstel Light."

Consumers will have opportunities to engage directly with Mickelson, both on social and through on-and off-premise activations. A series of contests will be announced using the hashtag, "#FriendswithPhil" through which consumers will have the opportunity to earn the friendship of the iconic golfer.

"Like a great friendship, this long-term partnership between Amstel Light and Phil Mickelson is based on shared values. As one of the most iconic golfers in the world, Phil brings a lighthearted and humorous approach to making friends that we knew would resonate with our target customer," said Jessica Robinson, Vice President Emerging Brands at HEINEKEN USA. "He shares our belief that quality time with friends is only made better over a great beer like Amstel Light. While we are just teeing up this campaign, we look forward to many great rounds with Phil and Amstel Light."

Togetherness is woven into the DNA of Amstel – the brand was founded 150 years ago by two friends who teamed up to brew a better beer to enjoy together. The 'Beer Drinker's Light Beer' is just 95 calories per bottle, with a full flavor.

