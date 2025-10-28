AMSURG Increases South Carolina Presence With Addition of Conway Surgery Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMSURG, a leader in ambulatory surgery center services, announces the extension of its network with the acquisition of Surgery Center of Conway. Located at 1405 North Main Street in the heart of Conway, the center makes AMSURG's fourth South Carolina-based facility.

"The partners at Surgery Center of Conway have a long-standing commitment to excellence and to serving their community," shared John Lamberth, Chief Development Officer at AMSURG. "We're honored to join alongside this talented team and continue building on their legacy by increasing access to award-winning outpatient surgical care across the region."

The 5,000 square-foot state-of-the-art facility features two operating rooms and is home to seven physicians who specialize in a range of ophthalmic procedures. Since opening in 2020, Surgery Center of Conway has served as a trusted provider in the community with a focus on delivering high-quality, patient-focused care.

The center is currently open and accepting patients. If you or someone you know could benefit from Surgery Center of Conway's care and services, call 843.488.1895 to request an appointment.

About AMSURG

AMSURG is a leader in ambulatory surgery center services, operating a network of more than 250 surgery centers nationwide. In partnership with physicians and health systems, the organization delivers high-quality patient care across a diverse spectrum of medical specialties, including gastroenterology, ophthalmology and orthopedics. Guided by its core values — Care Deeply, Champion Excellence, Cultivate Integrity and Celebrate Teamwork — AMSURG is committed to transforming the future of ambulatory surgery center care and services with a focus on strategic growth and innovation. To learn more about AMSURG, visit www.amsurg.com.

