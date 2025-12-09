AMSURG Enters Central Pennsylvania Market With New Acquisition

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMSURG, a leader in ambulatory surgery center services, announces the expansion of its portfolio within the Pennsylvania market with the acquisition of Advanced Center for Surgery. The partnership marks the company's first center in the central region of the state and reflects its continued commitment to supporting independent physician groups while expanding access to high-quality outpatient surgical care.

The 12,500 square-foot facility sits at 3280 Pleasant Valley Boulevard in Altoona and is home to four operating rooms. The center's 17 physicians are experts in a range of specialties, such as orthopedics, podiatry, and ear, nose and throat procedures. Since opening its doors, Advanced Center for Surgery has achieved a number of noteworthy achievements, including becoming the first ambulatory surgical center in the state to perform outpatient total joint replacements.

"We are honored to welcome the Advanced Center for Surgery team to the AMSURG network," said John Lamberth, Chief Development Officer at AMSURG. "This center has built a strong reputation for increasing access to patient-centered surgical care. We look forward to collaborating with them to support their momentum, broaden their impact and help meet the growing need for outpatient surgery in the area."

The center is currently open and accepting patients. To learn more about Advanced Center for Surgery's services or to make an appointment, visit advancedcenterforsurgery.com.

About AMSURG

AMSURG is a leader in ambulatory surgery center services, operating a network of more than 250 surgery centers nationwide. In partnership with physicians and health systems, the organization delivers high-quality patient care across a diverse spectrum of medical specialties, including gastroenterology, ophthalmology and orthopedics. Guided by its core values — Care Deeply, Champion Excellence, Cultivate Integrity and Celebrate Teamwork — AMSURG is committed to transforming the future of ambulatory surgery center care and services with a focus on strategic growth and innovation. To learn more about AMSURG, visit www.amsurg.com.

SOURCE AMSURG Corporation