Five $10,000 grants will be awarded to schools to help advance the massage therapy profession

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and EVANSTON, Ill., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA), today announced a fourth round of massage school grants funded by Massage Envy, to support the future of the massage therapy profession. AMTA is the largest non-profit, professional association serving massage therapists, massage students and massage schools. Massage Envy is the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network and a national leader in skincare.

AMTA Announces Call for Massage School Grant Applications funded by Massage Envy

"Massage Envy is excited to continue its collaboration with AMTA for another round of massage school grants," said Beth Stiller, Massage Envy CEO. "These grants are fantastic resources for schools, and we know they will help the next generation of massage therapists make an impact on the industry."

Five $10,000 grants, funded by Massage Envy, will be awarded to massage schools in April 2024 to help institutions attract, train and graduate future generations of highly qualified massage therapists. To apply for a grant, school administrators are encouraged to fill out an online application at AMTA's website, detailing how $10,000 would help support their school and students. Applications are open from March 1 to March 31, 2024.

"We are proud to team up with Massage Envy on this schools grant opportunity to help support and elevate massage therapy education," said Kim Kane-Santos, AMTA National President. "Investing in our massage schools is vital to developing new massage therapists who will make a positive impact in the profession."

"This grant will enable us to create a dynamic and inclusive learning environment, fostering creativity, curiosity, and academic excellence among our students," said Tammy R. from the Arizona School of Medical Massage and Wellness, a 2023 grant winner. "We're thrilled and grateful for the chance to make a lasting impact on their educational journey and provide the community with excellent medical massage services in our student clinic."

Massage Envy does not sponsor or administer the grant program, and Massage Envy is not affiliated with and does not endorse any massage school, including those receiving the grants.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of massage services. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has approximately 1,100 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 200 million massages and skin care services. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com or follow us on Instagram, X and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

About The American Massage Therapy Association

The American Massage Therapy Association, the most trusted name in massage therapy, is the largest non-profit, professional association serving massage therapists, massage students and massage schools. The association is directed by volunteer leadership and fosters ongoing, direct member-involvement through its 51 chapters. AMTA works to advance the profession through ethics and standards, the promotion of fair and consistent licensing of massage therapists in all states, and public education on the benefits of massage. To find a qualified massage therapist in your area, please visit AMTA's Massage Therapist Locator Service.

SOURCE Massage Envy